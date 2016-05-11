Red Hot Mad Hatters Christmas Party

By Linda Mondy

On Dec. 6, the Red Hot Mad Hatters held their annual Christmas Party Celebration. This eclectic group of friends has been together since 2005 and consists of ladies from St. James, Licking, Rolla, Salem, and Ellsinore. They enjoy lunches and birthday celebrations once a month, as well as other group activities, such as plays, visiting historical places, picnics in the park, and of course, shopping sprees.

This year, they choose Chris’s Place as the location for their party. The restaurant was kind enough to close the business to the public for the event so that the group could enjoy the entire building. Each of the six rooms was adorned with festive Christmas trees and decorations. The tables were set with elegant Christmas china and stemware. Jean Murphy served as hostess for the event and Luigi prepared an authentic meal of Italian salad, homemade lasagna, garlic bread, and tiramisu. A few of the members opted for the fried catfish and panna cotta meal. The food was wonderful and the service excellent.

After lunch, Linda Mondy, dressed as Mrs. Claus, delivered the Christmas presents for the gift exchange. Wanda Jaudes and Liz Barnitz of Salem, Mo. also enjoyed opening their birthday presents.

During the afternoon, the group enjoyed playing the Ugly Sweater Game and Christmas Bingo with everyone winning a prize or two.

Those present were Alice Blain, Gladys McCloskey, Wanda Jaudes, Donna Southern, Mary Clemons, Suzanne Keeney, Liza Barnitz, Mary Shepherd, Carolyn Howard, Rosie Kridelbaugh, and Linda Mondy.

Fun and fellowship was had by all.

