Restoring This Model Junk Turns Into A Labor Of Love

By Debbie Dakin

Master carver Russell Biros recently finished a project that truly turned into a labor of love. Russell is one of the Tuesday Artists that work on their varied art projects in the Texas County Museum of Art and History each Tuesday.

Biserka Boardman approached Museum Curator Ellen Reynolds about finding someone to repair a wooden model junk that belonged to her husband, Allen. Ellen told her she had someone she thought could do it and in the door walked Russell.

Biros chatted with Biserka and agreed to do the job. The beautiful wooden boat was in need of quite a bit of repair, but the story that went with it touched my heart, as it did Biros.

Boardman was the child of a career military father. His father had served in World War II and the Korean War. He was being sent to Vietnam in 1968 and told young Allen that he wouldn’t make it back from this one and it would be his job to look after his mother. Sadly, the premonition his father had was true and he was killed in action April 1, 1968. Allen’s 14th birthday was April 18, 1968, and just a few days before his birthday he received a package from his father. Inside was the birthday present he had sent to Allen just before he was killed, the wooden model Vietnamese junk.

“That boat caused mixed emotions,” explained Boardman. “Before I didn’t want to believe my father was really killed. I wanted to believe somebody else was in the box. His body was badly burned and a long time family friend identified my father’s remains, not wanting my mother to have to deal with that task. That boat made it real.”

The beautiful junk wasn’t played with and was kept up, but as Boardman pointed out there have been so many moves in his life and they have taken a toll on the boat’s condition.

Biros assessed the condition and began a plan of action. He didn’t want to alter any more of the original boat than necessary. He used about a million Q-tips to very carefully clean the vessel and bring out the beauty of the Philippine mahogany deck and the brightly painted hull. The rudder was missing and Biros carved a new one, carefully matching it to the wood of the ship. New sails were made, using the old ones as a pattern. One of the wood railings was missing and Biros experimented with many things to come up with a matching replacement. He finally came up with the idea of using a piece of wire that matched the thickness of the other railing. After his careful paint job, you couldn’t tell which was the original wood and which was the wire.

“The hardest part of the whole thing was the re-rigging,” explained Biros. “The old wasn’t much good any more and it had to be replaced.”

While working on restoring the model ship, Biros discovered a name on the front of the ship. With the help of a friend they researched to find out what they could.

Hai Thuyen was part of the Vietnamese Junk Force, a group started by the South Vietnamese Navy and the U.S. A force of small ships used to conduct inshore patrols in sensitive areas. These small ships were manned by local civilians that the navy had trained. No one was suspicious of them, they looked like any fishing boat and could mingle with local boat traffic and report on activity in the area. These small four-man ships were only 35 to 40 feet long. They had only small arms for protection an yet they were considered one of the most effective counter-insurgency units in South Vietnam Armed Forces.

Biros presented Allen Boardman with a folder of information regarding his ship, including a photograph of a ship just like his.

“It was a pleasure to work on this project,” said Biros. “I was happy to have the opportunity.”

Boardman was quite thrilled with the end results and was grateful for the information learned about the ship and its history.