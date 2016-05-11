Submitted by Dr. John Hood

Missourians benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3.600 men and women in every community across the state. These public servants are elected by local constituents and do not receive compensation for their tireless efforts. These men and women are the local school board members of Missouri.

During the week of January 21 – 27, communities across the state will honor the dedicated service of local boards of education during School Board Recognition Week. The goal is to build awareness and understanding of the important function an elected board of education plays in communities and schools. Members of the Licking R-VIII Board of Education actively support our students, community, and school district through participating in annual professional development training provided by the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA). Board members meet and conduct meetings on a monthly basis wherein district finances are managed and day-to-day operations are governed in compliance with state and federal law and Board of Education policy. Local board members participate in service-oriented organizations, and support district students through co-curricular and extracurricular activities. The Licking R-VIII School District wishes to recognize and extend our gratitude to the Board of Education for their time, support, and dedicated service.

PHOTO – Licking R-VIII School District Board of Education (front row, left to right) Kent Sturgeon, 9 years of service; Roy Kinder (Vice President), 14 years of service; Brad Smith (President), 13 years of service; (back row, left to right) Jason Derrickson, (Secretary), 8 years of service; Mike Hammond, 12 years of service; Alan Quick, 1 year of service; Rawly Gorman, 6 years of service.