Start 2018 off in a fun and healthy way

Join in the First Day Hike at Montauk State Park

By Debbie Dakin

Get your New Year off to a great start by joining in a hike up Pine Ridge Trail to view an eagle nest! This is part of the First Day Hikes that will take place in 36 state parks and historic sites in Missouri.

The hikes are free and will be guided. Pine Ridge Trail hikers need to meet at the stone picnic shelter at Montauk State Park and hike time is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hikers are encouraged to dress warmly, bring a water bottle and wear sturdy shoes as this trail is considered challenging with a 200-foot rise between the valley floor and the top of the ridge. The trail is rocky and at some places is narrow.

Once atop the ridge, your guide will take you on a short off-trail hike to view the eagle nest. Returning to the trail, you have two options: if participants would like, the guide will complete the entire two-mile trail or you may wish to turn back the way you came and descend to the valley and your car.

This is the seventh year for the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes. Last year more than 62,000 people nationwide participated in these guided hikes to start of the year. The 1,300 different First Day Hikes took place in state parks all across America and covered 114,165 miles.

So come on – it’s free, it’s fun and what a great way to start 2018!