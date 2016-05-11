Tai Chi – Balance and Harmony for Body and Mind

By Christy Porter

Tai Chi (Ti Chee) is short for t’ai chi ch’uan, an internal Chinese martial art. While essentially an art practiced for defense training, it is also known for its health benefits. Tai Chi is the “moving of energy” or “energy in motion”. It has been called Chinese Shadowboxing, a gentle form of martial art and exercise.

David Keymann is a Tai Chi instructor on Mondays at the Licking Senior Center. Beginner classes are 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Intermediate classes are 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. He became involved in Tai Chi when he developed back problems and didn’t choose to have back surgery. According to Keymann, “The body regenerates and repairs itself, Tai Chi releases the muscles, can be geared for your needs, and it still helps me.”

There are four main styles of Tai Chi. Wu, which is the most aggressive and is supplemental to martial arts, Chen, Yang and Sun which is the least aggressive and geared towards strength, balance and harmony. After beginning the Tai Chi classes with a Chinese instructor in Rolla eight years ago in the Yang style, Keymann attended a class three years ago and began the modified Sun style, which is the style done in Monday classes.

“Tai Chi is for self development. It uses slow graceful moves to move Chia energy around and within your body, keeping yourself in balance and harmony. Ying and Yang at your own pace. Harvard Medical persons say it’s good to relieve stress. Some say it is meditation in motion. The exercises can be done to some extent standing up, sitting down, even done lying down. Whatever you can do benefits you,” says Keymann.

Terry Bruno, Family Nurse Practioner at the TCMH Clinics in Cabool and Licking, recommends the class, saying “Tai Chi is really good for everyone, especially the elderly and those with fibromyalgia. It is also a great exercise to help with stress. The body and mind work together because you have to remember the movements and concentrate which enhances memory skills. It also helps with balance, keeps you fluid, strengthens and benefits all joints and muscles. I’m glad it’s available locally.”

The classes begin with a greeting, grounding your body and mind, proceeding to warm up exercises, new movements and a closing. It is also stressed that at any time should you feel pain, stop immediately.

Cynthia Wetzel in the Beginner class says, “It engages the mind as well as the body. As opposed to quick and fast, it is slow and steady which is better. I like Tai Chi.”

The focus is on the body’s energy points which include the head, chest, lower belly and immediately below the belly button. The warm up exercises use six major joints in the body, the neck, shoulders, back, hips, knees and ankles. The exercises with names such as Tie the Coat, The Basketball, Parting the Horses Mane and Let the Monkey In and Out make it somewhat easier to identify each move as you progress from one to the other. Each exercise is ‘opened’ and ‘closed’, and for every exercise there is counterbalance. When movement goes to the right it also goes to the left, when it goes forward it also goes backward. In reference to the martial arts aspect of Tai Chi, offensive movements are designated with the palm out and defensive movements by palm down. Breathing in through your nose and out through your mouth is also taught. When the individual movements are put together they turn into graceful, fluid movement while being conscious of Ying and Yang and counterbalance always.

“I do it to loosen my muscles and it does work,” says Intermediate class participant Darlene Curtis.

In conclusion, Keymann says “As with many things what you put in is what you will get out of it.”

Classes are held on Mondays weather permitting. When Licking Schools or the Licking Senior Center is closed classes will be cancelled. Contact Cynthia Wampner at the center with questions regarding specific classes taking place.