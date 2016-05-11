Texas County 4-H’ers headed to Nationals-Kaitlyn Davis of Summerville represents Texas County on the Smallbore Rifle Team.

By University of Missouri Extension

The selection process for the state shooting teams began earlier this fall. 4-H youth from across the state selected for the state shooting teams will represent Missouri 4-H at the National Invitational Match to be held in June in Grand Island, Nebraska. Any 4-H Shooting Sports member who is in good standing with their county program, enrolled in the project, and at least 14 years old may participate in the selection process. The four individuals with the highest scores will be given the opportunity to represent Missouri as a state team member. If numbers and space allow, 13-year-olds may participate for the experience, but are not eligible for the state team.

Kaitlyn Davis of Summersville will be on the Smallbore Rifle (.22) Team Pierce Ford of Licking will be on the Shotgun Team.

Ty Smith of Hartville is in the 13 age range category as described above, based on high scores has been invited to practice with the Air Rifle Team

“Having three members from Texas County 4-H representing us state wide and nationally is so exciting. I am so proud of the youth and the shooting sports program. I am so glad people from all around get to see a representation of the talent we have in this area. The positive outcomes of this program will be seen in our community for many years to come,” Regional Youth Development Specialist, Janice Weddle, said.

If you are interested in getting your family involved in 4-H, as members or volunteers, contact local Regional Youth Development Specialist, Janice Weddle, at the University of Missouri Extension office in Texas County by phone at (417) 967-4545 or email at weddlejd@missouri.edu.