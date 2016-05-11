Their record stands: Basketball Stars 50 years later

By: Andrea Sullins

On January 2nd 2018, a Recognition Ceremony was held in the Licking High School new gym building for the basketball team and cheerleaders who played and cheered in that very same building 50 years ago for the 1967-1968 basketball season. Friday night after the JV boys swept Dixon, the former basketball players were standing on the sidelines, ready to reminisce and stand together on the floor once again. As the team members walked onto the floor, it was heartwarming to see them smiling and laughing with one another, as if no time had passed at all.

The coach for the 67-68 season was John Parker and Dave Barnes as Assistant Coach. Managers were Gary Cook and Ray Rauscher. The basketball team consisted of eight players, our current Licking High School Principal Grant Crow, Gary Davenport, Jerry Gorman, Mike Gorman, David Johnson, Tom Senter, Mark Smith, and Dale Stanley. The cheerleaders were Karen Barnes, Bonnie Hagler, Jill Hill, Bobbie Hobson, Brenda Johnson, and Sue Page.

A special recognition and gift was presented to Dale Stanley who finished his basketball career with 2,494 points with an average of 21.1 points per game. Mr. Stanley still holds the record for the most career points scored by an individual for Licking High School. That is an astonishing accomplishment since there wasn’t a three point line at that time. Former Coach Dave Barnes presented Mr. Stanley with a commemorative basketball for his commitment to the sport and individual success during his career as a Licking Wildcat basketball player.