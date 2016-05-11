Third Annual Walk for Life

October 7 marked the third annual G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack Walk for Life.

Despite the rain, the turnout was good, raising $8500 profit at last count, earmarked to help local cancer victims and their families.

The 5K walk started off at Deer Lick Park at 11:00 am, with Cancer Survivors heading out first on a survivor’s walk, applauded by the crowd.

Thanks to Alderman Danny Wade, a new feature this year was the world’s scariest dunk tank, with a creepy clown as the target. Needless to say, the clown spent a lot of time in the water and helped raise a lot of money.

Organizer Kassi Ramsey stated “The rain was frustrating; we definitely raised more than the first year, but not as much as last year. We will still be able to help many more families.”

Licking’s finest helped all day with the event, Mike Hood in uniform, and Daniel Mobley who took the weekend off to help make the event a success.

G-Ma Pam (Creech) would be very pleased.

The walk will be held every year on the first Saturday of October. Next year’s walk will be October 6. Mark your calendar and plan to be part of this fun event that helps members of our community struck by cancer.