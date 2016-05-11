Three Local Artists Recognized

November 15, 2017

Submitted by Ellen Reynolds

Three area artists were among the winners in the 30th Annual Juried Art Show sponsored by ArtsRolla.  Sophia DeLaat received an Award of Excellence for a carved gourd lampshade titled Poppy Light.  Russ Biros received an honorable mention for his wood carving called Blue Birds.  Sandy Campbell received an honorable mention for an acrylic abstract titled A New Beginning. These works and many others may be seen at The Centre in Rolla until the end of November

