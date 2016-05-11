VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Banquet

By Debbie Dakin

Licking VFW Post 6337 and their Auxiliary held their annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Banquet on Monday, January 15. There were approximately 85 people in attendance in spite of the bitter cold and some slick roads.

Students from Houston, Licking, Plato and Success are invited to participate in this annual competition. The Voice of Democracy is a competition for high school students. The VFW established the Voice of Democracy program in 1947 to provide the opportunity for students to express themselves in regards of democratic ideas and principles. Students must submit a three to five minute recording of their essay. This year’s theme is American History: Our Hope for the Future. This year’s first place winners were Twila Huff, of Houston and Misty Shrout, of Plato. Taking second place honors were Rene Lathrom, of Houston and Tabitha Hill, of Plato.

The Patriot’s Pen contest is for Junior High students. These competitors must write a 300 to 400 word essay on patriotism. Their theme this year was America’s Gift to My Generation.

Patriot Pen winners were:

From Houston – 1st Danamae Fulbright, 2nd Stone Jackson, 3rd Alyssa Arvin.

From Licking – 1st Kasey Richards, 2nd Megan Loughridge, 3rd Cliff Hawn. From Plato – 1st Jayden Echols, 2nd Cecilia Groves, 3rd Megan Matteson.

From Success – 1st Kitana King, 2nd Jazmine Johnson, 3rd Matt Cline.

Local VFW and Auxiliary members serving as area judges were Aaron Hall, Ed Folger, Harry Brevort, Cassie Ingram, Devon Ingram and Princess Fahnestock.

Congratulations to all the students who entered the competition and took the time to express their feelings regarding patriotism for America and democracy.