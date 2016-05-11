Highway Patrol Accident Report

An accident occurred at 7:11 p.m. March 17 on Baxter Road, 1 mile east of Licking. A 2005 Yamaha 450 ATV, driven by Jessie E. Garrett, 25, of Licking, ran off the road and overturned. Garrett was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a safety device and received moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

An accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. March 19 on Rocky Branch Road, five miles southwest of Houston. A 2006 Honda ATV, driven by Valerie K. Rippinger, 21, of Houston, ran off the road and overturned. Rippinger was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a safety device and suffered serious injury. She was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

An accident occurred on McCloy Road, 8 miles west of Licking at 8:05 p.m. on March 20. A 2011 Polaris 800 utility vehicle, driven by Christopher M. Eagan, 39, of Wentzville, failed to negotiate a turn and rolled over. Eagan, who was not wearing a safety device, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Phelps County Regional Medical Center.