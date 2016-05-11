Highway Patrol Accident Report

An accident occurred at 5 p.m. March 28 on Sand Shoals Road, five miles north of Houston. A 2000 Ford Taurus, driven by Patricia L. Coats, 57, of Bucyrus, skidded out of control, ran off the right side of the road and struck a stump. Coats, who was wearing a safety belt, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

An accident occurred at 6:27 a.m. March 31 on Hwy O just north of the Dent/Phelps County Line. A 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by Andrew C. Wilson, 20, of Licking, crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, started braking, crossed the center of the roadway again, ran off the right side of the roadway, impacted the ditch and overturned twice. A passenger, Christopher Clark, 21, of Licking, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Phelps County Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both Wilson and Clark were wearing safety belts.