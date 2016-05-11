Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Phillip J. Gilbert, 22, of Sparta was arrested in Texas County at 11:22 p.m. March 17. He was charged with 1) Possession of marijuana 11-35 grams, 2) Possession of drug paraphernalia. Gilbert was charged and released.

Curtis N. Bass, 24, of Cabool, was arrested in Texas County at 10:27 p.m. March 18. He was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated – drugs, 2) Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, 3) Possession of drug paraphernalia. Bass was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s Department, charged and released.