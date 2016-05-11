Phillip J. Gilbert, 22, of Sparta was arrested in Texas County at 11:22 p.m. March 17. He was charged with 1) Possession of marijuana 11-35 grams, 2) Possession of drug paraphernalia. Gilbert was charged and released.
Curtis N. Bass, 24, of Cabool, was arrested in Texas County at 10:27 p.m. March 18. He was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated – drugs, 2) Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, 3) Possession of drug paraphernalia. Bass was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s Department, charged and released.
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
Phillip J. Gilbert, 22, of Sparta was arrested in Texas County at 11:22 p.m. March 17. He was charged with 1) Possession of marijuana 11-35 grams, 2) Possession of drug paraphernalia. Gilbert was charged and released.
