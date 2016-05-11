Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Michael N. Lynge, 48, of Licking, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. March 28 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony driving while intoxicated – habitual offender, 2) Failed to place a vehicle not in motion as far as practical to the right, 3) No seatbelt. Lynge was taken to Texas County justice Center for a 24-hour hold.

Amy L. Smith, 23, of Salem, Ark. was arrested in Texas County at 7:32 p.m. March 28. She was charged with 1) Two counts felony fugitive from Arkansas, 2) Two counts felony resisting arrest by fleeing, 3) Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red and blue lights, 4) Careless and imprudent driving. Smith was transported to Texas County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

Mike E. Hoth, 30, of Licking, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. March 29 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony driving while intoxicated, 2) Felony driving while revoked. Hoth was taken to Texas County Jail and then released.

Charles M. Hill, 31, of Cabool, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. March 30 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony possession of methamphetamine, 2) Felony possession of paraphernalia, 3) Felony Texas County warrant for possession of marijuana, 4) Texas County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, 5) Failure to display valid plates. Hill was transported to Texas County Jail and held pending bond.

Debra E. Crum, 58, of Duke, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. March 31 in Pulaski County. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Crum was charged and released.