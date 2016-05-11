Highway Patrol arrest report, January 5, 2016

Sean M. Mitchell, 43, of Bucyrus, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Dec. 30 in Texas County on two misdemeanor warrants out of the Mountain Grove Police Department. Mitchell was transported to Mountain Grove Jail pending bond.

Justin A. Miller, 27, of Edgar Springs, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 31 in Phelps County. He was charged with 1) Misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation, 2) Seat belt violation. Miller was taken to Phelps County Jail pending bond.