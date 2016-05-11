Highway Patrol report January 12, 2017

An accident occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Hwy 32, three miles east of Licking. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by Madison L. Bates, 25, of Licking, struck a cow in the roadway and then struck a fence. Bates, who was not wearing a safety belt, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled.

A 2004 Explorer, driven by 64-year-old Sandra K. Gibson, of Salem, then struck the injured cow in the roadway. Gibson was wearing a safety belt and received minor injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Dale E. Cates, 60, of Houston, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Jan. 6 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Texas County warrant for no valid drivers license, 2) Driving while suspended, 3) No valid registration, 4) No valid insurance. Cates was transported to Texas County Jail pending bond.