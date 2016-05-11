Highway Patrol Report January 26, 2016

Arrest Reports

Seth M. Bryson, 26, of Houston, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 19 in Texas County. He was arrested on a 1) Felony Probation and Parole warrant, 2) Misdemeanor Texas County warrant. Bryson was transported to Texas County Jail and held without bond.

James R. Tate, 30, of Cabool, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 19 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana – amphetamine, 2) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana – opiates, 3) Felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine. Tate was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s Department and then released.

Christopher M. Emerick, 31, of Licking, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 21 in Wright County. He was arrested on a Wright County felony warrant for passing bad checks and five Texas County misdemeanor warrants for passing bad checks. Emerick was transported to Wright County Jail pending bond.

James P. Mitchell, 67, of Licking, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 21 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35grams or less of marijuana – methamphetamine, 2) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana – opiates, 3) Felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, 4) No license plate lamp. Mitchell was taken to Texas County jail for a 12-hour hold.

Christina M. Banderman, 29, of Licking, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Texas County. Banderman was charged with 1) Felony Dent County warrant for larceny, 2) Felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana – methamphetamine, and was transported to Texas County Sheriff’s Department and held with no bond.

Accident Reports

An accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 17 on Hwy 63, two miles north of Houston. A 1996 Pontiac, driven by Mary K. Collins, 62, of Houston, was attempting to make a left turn when a 1986 Chevrolet struck her in the rear. The driver of the Chevrolet was Daniel E. Richardson, 52, of Licking. Richardson’s passenger, 61-year-old Karen L. Katzman, of Licking, and Collins both received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. All parties were wearing safety belts. Both vehicles had minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.

An accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18 on Route H, 7 miles north of Cabool. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Sherry M. Walser, 62, of Elk Creek, struck a deer in the roadway. Walser and her passenger, 39-year-old Daniel R. Walser, also of Elk Creek, were both wearing safety belts. Daniel Walser had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Walser’s vehicle had moderate damage.