Highway Patrol Reports

Highway Patrol Accident Report

An accident occurred at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 17 on Hwy 63, five miles north of Houston. A 2005 International, driven by Frederick L. McCraney, 25, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed over the centerline of an ice covered roadway and struck a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Ethan D. Huff, 25, of Success. Both drivers were wearing safety belts. Huff’s vehicle was totaled and he was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. McCraney was uninjured but his vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Tabbatha S. Wofford, 41, of Houston, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 16 in Texas County. She was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated – first offense, 2) Careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle accident, 3) Failure to register a motor vehicle. Wofford was charged and released.