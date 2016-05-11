Highway Patrol Reports for December 29th 2016

Highway Patrol accident report

An accident occurred at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 20 on Paddy Creek Road, 4 miles east of Success. A 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Adam W. Mathes, 23, of Plato, ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest up against a tree. The vehicle was totaled and Mathes, who was not wearing a safety belt, received moderate injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 22 on Hwy B, two miles west of Raymondville. A 2008 Ford F150, driven by Marilyn P. Sherlock, 72, of Raymondville, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Sherlock and her passenger, 73-year-old Glen M. Sherlock, also of Raymondville, were both wearing safety belts. Mrs. Sherlock had minor injuries and sought her own medical treatment. Mr. Sherlock had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was totaled.

An accident occurred at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Route 17, five miles south of Houston. A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Brandi L. Blair, 24, of Houston, ran off the road and struck a tree. Blair, who was wearing a safety belt, had minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Texas County memorial Hospital. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Wayne H. Blake, 48, of Edgar Springs, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 24 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) No seat belt, 2) Driving while intoxicated. Blake was charged and released.