Patrol reports 2 fatalities during New Year’s counting period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were two fatalities during the New Year’s holiday counting period from 6 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2017. Troopers investigated 220 traffic crashes, which included 84 injuries and both fatalities. In addition, troopers made 103 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 67 drug arrests during the 2017 New Year counting period. There were no boating incidents or drownings during the 2017 New Year’s holiday counting period.

Last year over the New Year’s holiday counting period, Missouri law enforcement agencies reported 954 traffic crashes, which injured 364 people. There were seven fatalities during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period. During the 2016 New Year’s holiday, troopers investigated 235 traffic crashes, which included 59 injuries and five of the seven fatalities. In addition, troopers made 109 arrests for driving while intoxicated There were no boating incidents or drownings during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period.

One fatality each occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area, and the Troop F, Jefferson City, area. Both fatalities occurred on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017.

Kenneth J. Claypool, 48, of Branson, Mo., died when another vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Claypool’s vehicle nearly head-on. The crash occurred in Taney County on Missouri Highway 76 east of Kirbyville, Mo. Taney County Deputy Coroner Tony Mullen pronounced Claypool dead at the scene. Claypool was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the other car sustained moderate injuries; she was wearing a seat belt.

Dillon G. Ramey, 25, of Tipton, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred in Moniteau County on U.S. Highway 50 east of Springer Hill Road. Dr. Erica Ibendahl pronounced Ramey dead at University Hospital. Ramey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.