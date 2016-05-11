Texas County Sobriety Checkpoint

By Sgt. Jeff Kinder

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, releases the following information:

A total of 11 citations and 27 warnings were issued in conjunction with a sobriety checkpoint conducted in Texas County on March 18, 2017. As a result of the checkpoint, troopers arrested one person for driving while intoxicated and three for drug violations. The checkpoint was conducted at the intersection of Missouri Highway 17 and Airport Road in Houston, Missouri. Totals from this checkpoint include:

7 seat belt citations, 1 child restraint citation, 2 uninsured motorist citations, 1 driver license violation citation, 3 drug arrests, 1 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

“The motoring public has been very supportive of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s efforts to make our roads safer through the use of sobriety checkpoints,” said Captain Inman. “Nobody wants to share the road with a drunk, drugged, or otherwise unsafe driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”