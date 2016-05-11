Troop G to conduct sobriety checkpoint

By Sgt. Jeff Kinder

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, announces that a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Texas County sometime in the month of March. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will conduct the checkpoint.

Sobriety checkpoints are part of the Patrol’s efforts to remove careless and impaired drivers from Missouri’s highways. This enforcement operation will be conducted at a location which has been found to experience a higher than normal number of alcohol-related contacts, hazardous driving contacts, and traffic crashes.

“The use of sobriety checkpoints enables the Missouri State Highway Patrol to enhance our efforts in removing drugged and intoxicated drivers from our roadways,” said Captain Inman. “Please, never drink and drive.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.