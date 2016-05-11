Highway Patrol

Arrest Report

Shasta B. Atkisson, 21, Licking, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. September 13 in Texas County. She was charged with 1) Felony possession of methamphetamine, 2) Felony taking of drugs into county jail, 3) No seatbelt. Atkisson was taken to Texas County Justice Center on a 24 hour hold.

Louie D. Mowan, 48, of Dunn, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. September 15 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Warrant from Sheriff’s Office of Texas County for possession of amphetamine – felony, 2) Warrant from Sheriff’s Office of Texas County for possession of narcotic equipment, 3) Warrant from Sheriff’s Office Wright County for probation violation – felony. Mowan was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s Office pending bond.

Stephanie M. Hawkins, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. September 15 in Texas County on a felony parole absconder warrant. She was transported to Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Austin M. Leavy, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. September 15 in Texas County for 1) Misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 2) Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released.

Isom C. Roberts, 27, of Houston, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 17 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony tampering with motor vehicle – 1st degree, 2) Felony property damage – 1st degree, 3) Felony leaving scene of accident – property damage exceeding $1000, 4) Driving while intoxicated, 5) Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, 6) Driving while suspended – 2nd or subsequent offense, 7) No seat belt. Roberts was released for medical treatment.

Elsa N. Diamond, 29, of Cabool, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. in Texas County. She was charged with a misdemeanor Mountain Grove Police Department warrant for failure to appear – shoplifting. She was taken to Mountain Grove Police Department and held pending bond.

Accident Report

An accident occurred at 7:35 a.m. September 14 on Hwy 17, two miles south of Roby. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Bethany M. Shupe, 21, of Plato failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the roadway striking a 2016 Dodge Caravan, driven by Duane E. Drake, 40, of Cabool. Drake had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. All parties were wearing safety belts.

An accident occurred at 6:50 p.m. September 17 on Morton Road, five miles north of Houston. A 1996 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Isom C. Roberts, 27, of Houston, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Roberts, who was not wearing a safety belt, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.