Highway Patrol Accident Report – May 18th 2017

An accident occurred at 6 a.m. May 10 on Route AW, 2 miles north of Roby. A 2015 Kia Optima, driven by Christopher S. Governali, 28, of Plato, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and overturned. Governali and his passenger, 22-year-old Dustin W. Clements, of Fort Leonard Wood, had minor injuries and were transported to Fort Leonard Wood Hospital. Both men were wearing safety belts.

An accident occurred at 1:35 p.m. May 12 on Business Route 60 near Dunn Drive, 2 miles east of Mountain Grove. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Ward M. Anderson, 47, of Mountain Grove, was rear-ended by a red Dodge that fled the scene, driver unknown. Anderson, who was wearing a safety belt, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

An accident occurred at 3:33 p.m. May 15 on Hwy 63 near County Road 5020. A 2007 Toyota Prius, driven by Haydee J. Raymond, 49, of Edgar Springs, and a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Gregory D. Case, 55, of Edgar Springs, were stopped waiting for traffic when a 2003 GMC Sierra, driven by Chase G. Bartle, 21, of Rolla, failed to stop and struck the Dodge Ram in the rear. This pushed the Dodge Ram into the rear of the Toyota Prius. All three vehicles sustained moderate damage but the only injury was to Joseph W. Raymond, 16, of Edgar Springs, a passenger in the Toyota. He was transported to Phelps County Regional medical Center for treatment. All parties were wearing a safety belt.