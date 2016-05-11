Highway Patrol Arrest Report – May 18th 2017

Jaclyn N. Knight, 26, of Licking, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. May 9 in Dent County. She was charged with 1) Felony Probation and Parole warrant – possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, 2) Felony Clay County warrant for failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance – heroin, 3) No seat belt. She was taken to Dent County Jail and held without bond.

Ronald R. Winole, 48, of Houston, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. May 10 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Driving while revoked – first offense (misdemeanor), 2) No proof of insurance (misdemeanor), 3,4) Warrants (X2) for possession of synthetic narcotics through the Texas County Sheriff’s Office (felony), 5,6,7,8) Warrants (X4) for traffic violations through the Texas County Sheriff’s Office (misdemeanor). Winole was transported to Texas County Jail and held on bond.