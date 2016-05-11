Highway Patrol Reports for August 24, 2017

Highway Patrol accident report

An accident occurred at 5:31 p.m. August 19 on Route 106, 6 miles west of Eminence. A 2012 Buick Enclave, driven by Kenneth D. Cook, 63, of Bunker, attempted to make a u-turn in the roadway and was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger, driven by Breonna T. Woodmansee, 24, of Houston. Woodmansee and her passenger, 32-year-old Carla N. Selby, of Success, both received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. All parties were wearing safety belts.

Highway Patrol arrest report

Dale T. Coats, 60, of Bucyrus, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. August 19 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Failure to register motor vehicle, 2) No insurance, 3) Felony Wright County warrant – harassing communication 1st degree, 4) Misdemeanor failure to appear Wright County warrant – misconduct, 5) Misdemeanor failure to appear Cabool Police Department warrant – failure to register motor vehicle, 6) Misdemeanor Cabool Police Department failure to appear warrant – no insurance, 7) Texas County failure to appear warrant – failure to register motor vehicle, 8) Texas County failure to appear warrant for fraud. Coats was transported to Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Cynthia J. Howell, 61, of Hartshorn, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. August 20 in Texas County. She was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated, 2) Failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Howell was taken to Texas County jail for a 12-hour hold.

Rocky W. Gilbert, 50, of Houston, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. August 21 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated – alcohol, 2) Failure to register motor vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.