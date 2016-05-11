Highway Patrol Reports for July 27, 2017

Highway Patrol Accident Report

An accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. July 19 on Hamilton Creek Road, five miles north of Cabool. A 1975 International 1466 tractor, driven by Justin W. Dixon, 31, of Houston, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Mr. Dixon was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. This is Troop G’s 11th fatality for 2017.

An accident occurred at 6:55 a.m. July 21 on Hwy 63 at the junction of Route M. A 2011 KIA Sorento, driven by Velma M. Johnson, 56, of Lenox, was stopped at a stop sign and attempted to cross the road in the path of a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Scott G. Davison, 51, of Philadelphia, Mo. Johnson’s vehicle then struck Davison’s vehicle. Johnson had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Phelps County Regional medical Center. All parties were wearing safety belts.

An accident occurred at 10:10 p.m. July 21 on Hwy 137, five miles south of Licking. A northbound 2004 Ford Escape, driven by Tara L. Marr, 24, of Licking, and a southbound 2011 GMC Silverado, driven by Terry W. Storm, 25, of Licking, were both driving near the centerline and struck in the middle of the roadway. Marr had moderate injuries and Storm had minor injuries. They were both taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Neither person was wearing a safety belt.

An accident occurred at 10:01 a.m. July 22 on Hwy 63, two miles north of Cabool. A northbound 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Dalton J. Carder, 17, of Cabool, stopped in the roadway to make a left hand turn and was struck by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet truck, driven by Noah Mosley, 17, of Graff. Mosley’s vehicle then crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2008 Toyota Yaris, driven by Barbara Greer, 50, of Webb City. Mosley’s vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Greer’s vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. Mosley received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a doctor in Mountain Grove. Greer had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. All drivers were wearing safety belts.

An accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. July 24 on Hwy M, four miles west of Success. A 1999 Chevrolet Tracker, driven by Raymond N. Phillips, 64, of Success, turned into the path of a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Janice A. Beatty, 54, of Plato. Both vehicles were totaled but both drivers only had minor injuries. Beatty opted to seek her own medical attention while Phillips, who was not wearing a safety belt, was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Highway Patrol Arrest Report

Tara L. Marr, 24, of Licking, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. July 22 in Texas County. She was charged with 1) Driving while intoxicated, 2) No insurance, 3) No seatbelt. Marr was cited and released for medical attention due to the accident she was involved in.