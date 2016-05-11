Highway Patrol

ACCIDENT REPORT



An accident occurred at 12:45 p.m. August 27 on Hwy 17, 3 miles north of Success. A 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster, driven by Sharon A. Corkell, 60, of Licking, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a corner Chevron road sign and overturned. Corkell was taken by personal vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital for treatment of Moderate injuries.

ARREST REPORT



Terris D. Carlson, 37, of Licking, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. August 22 in Texas County. He was charged with 1) Felony driving while intoxicated, 2) Failure to yield to emergency vehicle, 3) Failed to drive on right half of roadway, 4) Driving while revoked/suspended. Carlson was taken to Texas County Jail for a 24-hour hold.

Michael J. Smart, 34, of Mountain Grove, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. August 24 in Texas County on 2 felony warrants from Texas County and Board of Probation and Parole. He was transported to Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Jesse T. Foreman, 28, of Cabool, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. August 24 in Wright County. He was charged with 1) Felony parole violation warrant, 2) Displaying plates of another, 3) No insurance, 4) No seat belt. He was taken to Wright County Jail and held without bond.

Samantha D. Dennis, 36, of Bucyrus, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. August 25 in Texas County. She was charged with 1) Delivery of controlled substance felony – methamphetamine, 2) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 3) Failure to register motor vehicle, 4) No insurance. Dennis was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s office on a 24-hour hold.

Clarence L. Hall, 25, of Houston, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. August 25 in Texas County on a Texas County Sheriff’s warrant – felony driving while revoked. He was taken to Texas County Sheriff’s office pending bond.

Zachary D. Sims, 26, Licking was arrested at 9:55 a.m. August 26 in Texas County. He was charged with 2 felony Texas County warrants – domestic assault 2nd degree and damage to jail property. He was transported to Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Andre J. Pare, 33, of Lincoln, Neb. was arrested at 9:45 a.m. August 27 in Texas County. He was charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Pare was cited and released.

Benjamin C. Burns, 27, of Lebanon was arrested at 7:26 p.m. August 27 in Texas County on misdemeanor Wright County warrants for traffic offenses. He was taken to Texas County Jail pending bond.