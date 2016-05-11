Troop G prepares for Labor Day

By Sergeant Jeff Kinder

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer Troop G, Willow Springs, announces that Troop G will be participating in enforcement operations throughout the Labor Day weekend. The objective of these operations is to promote safety and reduce traffic crashes. Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers within Troop G and throughout the state will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort). In addition to Operation C.A.R.E., Troop G will also participate in a special enforcement operation during the peak travel periods on Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. During this operation, Troop G troopers will be assigned to 20-mile stretches of U.S. Highway 60 to maximize visibility. Enforcement efforts on secondary roads within Troop G will be conducted during the same timeframe. Over the entire holiday weekend, troopers will be targeting all traffic violations and will be especially vigilant to excessive speed, careless and imprudent driving, and aggressive driving violations. Troopers will also be available to help motorists in need of assistance.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”