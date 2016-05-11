Troop G releases enforcement totals

By Sgt. Jeff Kinder

A total of 44 citations and 47 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation conducted in Texas County on July 28, 2017. Also, there were three arrests for outstanding misdemeanor warrants and troopers recovered one stolen vehicle. Totals from this enforcement effort include:

33 — speed citations

3 — no seat belt citations

1 — failure to yield citation

7 — driver license violation citations

3 — arrests for outstanding misdemeanor warrants

“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to make our roadways a safer place for Missouri’s motorists,” said Captain Mark G. Inman. “Please be careful when behind the wheel and always be a courteous driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”