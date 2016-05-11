New mail policy for Texas County Sheriff’s Department

Effective Feb. 1, 2017 the mail policy will change for inmates incarcerated in Texas County Jail.
Mail:
- Inmates will receive post cards no larger than 5×7.
- No letters/envelopes will be accepted.
- Post cards containing stickers, adhesive labels, watermarks, stains, lipstick, liquid paper and/or any other suspect alteration/ adulteration will be returned to sender.
- Post cards must contain both the sender’s and recipient’s full name and address.
- Once a post card or other unaccepted mail is received/sent back a note of reasoning will be added to the inmates file.
- Legal mail must be approved by the jail administrator. Legal mail must contain the full Agency/Department name to whom personally sent or received from on the exterior of the envelope for it to be considered Legal Mail.
