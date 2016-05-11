Several roads in Texas County to close for pavement repairs

MoDOT Southeast District has announced several road closings in Texas County for next week.

Route ZZ in Texas County will be CLOSED while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of road is located from Route 17 to the end of state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route AP in Texas County will be CLOSED while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of road is located from Route 17 to the end of state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route AN in Texas County will be CLOSED while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of road is located from Route 17 to the end of state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

These work zones will be OPEN TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY and will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.