Sheriffs Report for December 22, 2016

November 5

Trespassing was reported on Morton Road, Houston. It was determined to be a civil matter.

November 23

The owner of property on Mineral Drive, Houston, reported trespassing. No one was found.

An alarm call was checked out on Union Chapel Road, Eunice.

November 27

A prowler and possible property damage report was checked out on Ridge Road, Houston. No one was found.

November 29

A wellbeing check was made on Biram Driver, Plato.

Goats were reported in the road on Oakdale Road, Houston. The owner was located and the goats returned.

November 30

Five prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

December 5

A Plato woman reported someone had dumped brush and large rocks at the creek and on her property on Evening Shade Road.

December 7

The area along Iron Mine Road, Licking, was searched for two persons wanted for a violent assault in Montana. The subjects were not found.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with an arrest at a physical domestic call on North Grand Avenue.

December 10

A possible burglary was checked out on Brown Hill Road, Houston. Nothing was missed and it is believed the door may have not been properly secured.

December 11

Two persons were reported lost in the Paddy Creek Wilderness area, Plato. The two were located and stated they were not lost.

A Summersville man reported his daughter had not returned his granddaughter, of whom he had custody. The child was later returned.

December 12

A Licking woman reported someone had fraudulently been using her name to return items to Walmart stores in other areas. She discovered this when she attempted to return an item at a local store. It was later determined an error in entering information into a computer had been made.

Five prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

December 13

A prisoner was transported from Eureka Police Department to Texas County Jail, one was transported from Crawford County to Texas County Jail, and one was transported from Wright County to Texas County Jail.

A burglary was reported on Highway H, Elk Creek. A toolbox, weed trimmer, leaf blower and jumper cables were taken.

December 14

A person reported to have dementia was reported missing on Wild Wood Drive, Raymondville. The person was found about an hour later.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with traffic control for a funeral procession.