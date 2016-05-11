Texas County Sheriff’s Report

January 18

Trespassing was reported at Union Chapel Church on Little Creek Road, Mtn. Grove. No one was found, but the back door of the building was open.

January 19

Trespassing was reported at Union Chapel Church on Little Creek Road, Mtn. Grove. Two individuals had left the scene when the deputy arrived.

A wellbeing check was made on Highway AF, Licking.

An inmate was transported from St. Louis County Jail, Clayton, to Texas County Jail.

Illinois State Highway Patrol requested assistance in locating a Raymondville woman whose purse had been found along Interstate 70.

A Licking resident reported his neighbor’s residence had been broken into. A shop building was also burglarized. Several hundreds of dollars in items had been taken.

Five inmates were transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia.

January 20

An inmate at Texas County Jail was reported to be making threats toward his attorney and others. Once back in his cell, he slammed his fists down on a metal table. He was taken to the emergency room for x-rays on his hand.

An investigation was begun into allegations of child molestation at a Licking address.

Trespassing was reported on Currant Road, Willow Springs. The parents of the alleged trespasser were given a warning.

Illinois Highway Patrol came to Texas County for a follow-up of an investigation. No assistance was required after the initial contact.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Highway W, Summersville.

Five inmates were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

January 21

Trespassing was reported on Bado Road, Cabool. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Route N, Licking.

A warrant arrest was made on Arnott Road, Licking.

A deputy assisted with traffic control during a funeral procession on Route E, Houston.

An inmate was transported from Taney County Jail, Forsyth, to Texas County Jail.

A man was reported to be hanging upside down from a ladder on Route M, Plato. Roby Fire and Rescue were contacted to respond.

January 22

Suspicious activity was reported on Hazelton Drive, Licking. A check was made of the property and no one was located.

A Houston man reported he had given his television to a woman to sell and she had not given him any money from the sale. He was advised this was a civil matter.

An inmate was transported from South Central Correctional Center, Licking, to Texas County Jail.

A possible domestic dispute was reported on Elder Road, Tyrone. Both parties said they had argued but nothing physical had taken place. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A damaged vehicle was reported on Timberline Road, Summersville. No vehicle was located.

January 23

A report of trespassing was received on Highway 32, Roby. The suspect had left the scene but was located and taken to jail for a 24-hour safekeeping hold.

A woman on Highway 63, Licking, reported the theft of a cell phone. Information was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the possible filing of charges.

An inmate was transported from Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Hartville, to Texas County Jail.

An inmate was transported from Jackson County Jail to Texas County Jail.

The Division of Family Services (DFS) in Howell County requested assistance in checking out a child abuse hotline call at a Redbud Court, Licking, residence. The allegations of abuse were determined to be unfounded.

A deputy assisted with traffic control on Route B, Raymondville, for a funeral.

The death of a 49-year-old Licking woman was reported on Washington Lane. It appeared to be a natural death.

Animal abuse was reported on Highway 32 and Ware Road. The deputy found animals there to have hay.

January 24

Dogs were reported running at large on Lay Road, Houston. The animals’ owner was given a verbal warning.

January 25

A possible break-in was discovered on Highway 63, Cabool. The owner said nothing was missing and there was minimum damage to the building’s door.

February 4

Colt Sutton, 24, Licking, was ticketed for exceeding the speed limit on Highway 17, Houston.

Debris was reported on Crawford Road, Bucyrus. It was removed by the deputy.

February 6

A man contacted the sheriff’s office to report the theft of several items from his vehicle while it was stored at his employer’s property on Route M, Huggins. The matter is under investigation

A Branson woman reported the theft of her 2011 Chevrolet Silverado while is was at a residence on Brushy Creek Road, Raymondville.

February 7

A woman wanted on a warrant came to visit an inmate at Texas County Jail and was arrested.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Route H, Tyrone. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.

February 8

A 911 hang-up was checked out on Bluebird Road, Cabool. There were no residents at home, only a barking dog, which may have knocked over the phone.

As a deputy was attempting to serve legal paper at a Highway 17, Houston, residence, he noticed a county sign on the front porch. The homeowner said a friend had discovered the sign at the bottom of a river while swimming. She was advised she could not keep the sign and told if she ever located another sign to call the sheriff’s office or she could be charged with stealing. The sign was then confiscated.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Hattie Drive, Mtn. View.

An Elk Creek man reported being assaulted by a man with a stick who also pulled a gun on him on Highway Y, Elk Creek. A second man was talked to who said the first man was trespassing. After talking with both men, it was determined no crime had been committed.

A report was received of dogs running at large on Brushy Creek Road, Houston. The animals did not appear aggressive. No owner was located.

A Licking woman reported $500.00 cash had been stolen from her home on Bailey Road. After a thorough search, the cash was found between the bed and a nightstand.

February 9

A deputy was dispatched to Cleveland Road, Houston, for a possible fight. Neither party wanted to sign a statement. One man was told not to return to the property.

An inmate was transported from Salem to Texas County Jail.

A prowler report was checked out on Berry Road, Cabool.

A Cabool man reported a break-in at his storage building on Oak Grove Road. Among the items taken were approximately $1,500.00 in drill bits and two five-gallon propane tanks.

A Licking woman reported a burglary at her residence on Highway 137. Items valued at over $2,700.00 were taken.

An alarm call was checked out on Route H, Cabool. All was found to be secure.

A deputy assisted a DFS agent in checking a report of unsafe conditions on Hickory Drive, Plato. The allegations were determined to be unfounded.

An inmate was transported to and from St. Louis for an evaluation.

February 10

A Licking woman came home after work to her Mallard Road home and discovered someone had broken in and stolen food from her freezer.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway C, Licking. A male had left the residence when the deputy arrived, and a female there did not want to fill out a statement.

A deputy was requested to patrol at a ball game at Plato School.

A break-in was reported at the Upton Township building on Upton Road, Huggins. Items valued at $1,675.00 were taken.

An inmate was transported from St. Clair County Jail, Osceola, to Texas County Jail.

February 11

A domestic dispute was reported on Mount Olive Road, Mtn. View. Both parties said they had been drinking and gotten into a fight. The male stated he would leave the residence.

A woman wanted on a Houston warrant came to visit an inmate at Texas County Jail and was arrested.

A man wanted on a Wright County warrant came to visit an inmate at Texas County Jail and was arrested.

Trespassing was reported at the conservation fire tower on Highway M, Cabool. The subjects were gone when the deputy arrived.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Shafer Road, Licking.

Five inmates were transported from Cabool to Texas County Jail.

Two inmates were transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

Mtn. Grove Police Department relayed a citizen report of a skull in a driveway on Highway AM, Mtn. Grove. It was determined to be an animal skull.

The theft of about 200 gallons of diesel fuel was reported on Highway AH, Plato.

February 12

A domestic dispute was reported on Route DD, Houston. A female left the scene and a male stated he wished to press charges for trespassing. The matter is being investigated.

A deputy was dispatched to a service station in Licking to assist Missouri State Highway Patrol and Licking Police Station with a possible suicidal person. The deputy provided backup until it was determined the person was not suicidal.

An inmate was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A break-in was reported at a barn on Grandview Road, Houston.

A call was received about a domestic dispute on Pine Ridge Lane, Mtn. Grove. When the deputy arrived, a female was leaving the residence and stated she was fine.

Trespassing and a domestic dispute were reported on Birchen Road, Hartshorn. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

February 13

An Elk Creek man reported that while he was in the hospital, someone had stolen numerous items from his home. The stolen items were valued at over $11,800. The matter is under investigation.

Residents on Lotz Drive, Licking, reported hearing someone in the woods calling for help. No one was found.

A domestic dispute was reported on Route AD, Cabool. Neither party wished to fill out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A peace disturbance was reported on Robinson Road, Licking, where a woman said she had been threatened by a neighbor.

A resident on Concord Road, Licking, reported a neighbor’s goats were on her property. The goats’ owner was contacted and advised to keep the animals penned.

A domestic dispute was reported on Highway N, Licking. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

An inmate was transported from Phelps County Jail, Rolla, to Texas County Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Frame Drive, Willow Springs.

February 14

Gunshots were reported on Deer Run Drive, Licking. No source was found.

An inmate was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A Summersville man reported that while he was fishing off a bridge on Spring Valley Road, a man in a white truck drove over one of his fishing poles then stopped and became belligerent with him and his wife. He did not wish to pursue charges, just to report the incident.

A deputy assisted the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office by trying to contact persons at a Highway B, Houston, residence. No one was home.

February 15

A warrant arrest was made on Route UU.

Possible gunshots were reported on Emery Road, Houston. Nothing was found.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with a possible intoxicated person at a Highway 63 business.

A deputy assisted a DFS investigator on an alleged child abuse call on Highway 17, Success.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway Y, Willow Springs. It was gone when the deputy arrived.

An inmate was transported to Wright County Jail, Hartville.

A deputy was dispatched to assist a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper at Highway 32 and Route N, Licking, where a warrant arrest was made.

A deputy assisted a DFS investigator on an alleged child abuse call on Highway C, Licking. The allegations were deemed unfounded.

A 51-year-old male was found unresponsive at a residence on Ridge Road, Houston. The death appeared to be of natural causes.

An inmate was transported to a facility in Fulton.

A woman on Hubbard Lane, Cabool, reported a cannonball in her field. It was determined to be a four-pound, three-inch solid shot, non-explosive.

A man on Deer Run Drive, Licking, reported his neighbors’ horse keeps getting out and onto his property. The horse’s owners were given a verbal warning.

A deputy assisted with traffic control at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 17, Bucyrus.

Three inmates were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

February 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Route MM, Mtn. Grove, but cancelled before the deputy arrived.

A deputy assisted Missouri Department of Conservation in a search for possible poachers on Emery Road, Houston. No one was found.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a call on Highway 63.

Animal neglect was reported on Kelly Road, Raymondville. The dogs’ owner was not at home. A follow-up was to be done to see that the animals are being cared for.

A Mtn. Grove man reported the loss of three microphones from the back of his truck. He had accidentally left the tailgate down and believed they fell out between Mtn. Grove and Houston on Highway 60 or Highway 63.