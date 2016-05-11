Texas County Sheriff’s Report

February 17

Investigation was begun into allegations of sexual abuse on Bado Road, Cabool.

February 28

A property dispute was reported on Roberson Drive, Licking. One of the parties involved had left the residence before the deputy arrived, and was wanted on an active warrant.

March 1

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Route KK, Hartshorn.

March 3

Foster parents residing in Licking reported their foster daughter did not come home from school. The child was located in Iron County on March 13. A probable cause statement was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges against three individuals for interference with custody by removing or concealing an individual.

March 4

A deputy picked up a prisoner at the Dent County line and transported the individual to Texas County Sheriff’s Office for relay to Shannon County Jail.

A deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol on a suspicious vehicle call on Route AU, Houston.

March 7

An alarm call was received at a business on Hartville Road, Licking. The business owner believes the alarm was activated by a storm. The business was secure.

March 8

A peace disturbance was reported on Kell Road, Summersville. The reporting party did not wish to press charges.

A man on Dogwood Road, Mtn. Grove, reported the theft of a game camera and a yard sign from his property. The items were valued at $60.00.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Grandview Road, Houston. Neither party wished to fill out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A deputy was dispatched to Route YY, Cabool, to assist with the removal of a bale of hay that had rolled onto the road, blocking one lane of traffic. A vehicle stopped and its occupant offered to get a tractor to remove the hay. The hay was removed and the road cleared.

March 9

It was reported that a sports utility vehicle was tearing up the county road and Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Pleasant Road, Cabool. A deputy spoke with the owner of a sports utility vehicle who denied riding in the cemetery or driving down the road. No damage was observed in the cemetery by the deputy.

March 10

While searching an area on Highway N, Licking, where a report had been received about a man walking down the road with a gun, two deputies encountered an individual who appeared to be in possession of drugs. The individual was taken into custody and transported to jail. A probable cause statement was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges of drug possession.

March 12

A resident on Route B, Houston, reported smelling rotten eggs outside her residence. The surrounding area was checked and no odors were detected.

March 13

A Licking man told the sheriff’s office he had a picture on his game camera, taken March 2, of a male subject trespassing on his property. The subject was identified, but has not been located.

Possible witness tampering was being investigated after a Houston woman reported a full order of protection had been broken by the respondent through third-party contact. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A man on Dogwood Road, Mtn. Grove, reported a theft from his property. The deputy contacted the suspect in the theft and the item was returned, having been taken through a misunderstanding. No charges were filed.

A prisoner was transported from Shannon County Jail, Eminence, to Texas County Jail.

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Dogwood Road, Mtn. Grove.

March 14

A Houston man reported suspicious activity at a house he is remodeling on Highway 63 just outside the city limits. A neighbor observed two vehicles at the property and persons there told the neighbor they were doing work at the property. The neighbor told the persons to leave the property.

A deputy responded to Osage Lane, Licking, for an agency assist with an out-of-control juvenile. Two children were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and a report was being sent to the juvenile office for review.

A person was reported sitting in the ditch on Highway B, Houston. No one was found.

A 911 call was checked out on Pigeon Creek Road, Licking. A child had apparently been playing with the phone.

A Cabool woman reported a neighbor’s dogs were chasing her cattle on property on Highway 63. The dogs’ owner was given a verbal warning for not maintaining adequate control of his animals.

A prisoner was transported to Shannon County Jail, Eminence, from Texas County Jail.

A Houston woman reported the violation of an ex parte order of protection by her ex-husband, who had attempted to contact her by texting. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the filing of charges.

Two prisoners were transported from Licking to Texas County Jail.

March 15

Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

A man was coming to the sheriff’s office to report the theft of a vehicle from Highway 63, Cabool. Before arriving, he received a phone call that the vehicle had been borrowed by a relative who had not advised him of that. The man did not wish t

o file a report.