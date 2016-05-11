Texas County Sheriff’s Report

July 31

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator in attempting to locate a person on Pea Ridge Road, Cabool. The deputy was not able to locate the person.

August 1

A suspicious person in a van was reported on Highway 32, Roby. The deputy made contact with the person, who said he does not get a cell phone signal at his home in Plato so he comes there to get a cell phone signal.

Several residents on Arnott Road, Licking, reported two juvenile females were going door-to-door asking for pain medication. It was found that an older juvenile had asked them to do that, and the older juvenile had been in trouble for doing it before. The matter was turned over to the juvenile office.

August 2

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Forrest Drive, Houston.

August 11

An investigation was begun into allegations of statutory sodomy on Kelly Road, Raymondville. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

August 14

Property damage was reported on Route KK, Hartshorn, where a vehicle had made tracks in a resident’s yard.

A property check was conducted on Route Z, Houston. An animal there was found to have food and water.

A deputy was dispatched to assist Dent County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a missing person. The person, who has dementia, was found walking down Route CC, Licking, and was taken to the junction of Route C and Route CC where Dent County deputies met the Texas County deputy and transported the person to the person’s residence in Lenox.

A Licking woman reported items had been taken from her home on Route N, Licking, and she suspected the culprit was a person against whom she has an order of protection. She asked that her complaint be documented in case something else happens.

Jason W. Beal, 37, Licking, was cited for two counts of assault, fourth degree, following a call to Highway 32, Licking, where two persons alleged they had been threatened.

August 15

At the request of Cabool Police Department, an attempt was made to locate an individual on Morton Road, Houston. Upon arrival, no valid address was found.

A deputy was requested to patrol the Hartshorn area during a funeral as one person attending reported having received threats to her safety.

A Houston man reported dogs at large on Sand Hollow Road, Bucyrus, and that the animals had killed his chickens. The man was bitten by one of the dogs as he tried to protect a rooster from attack. The man made contact with the dogs’ owner and said he did not wish to pursue charges.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Sand Shoals Road, Houston. The 12-hour rule was put into effect.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a call received alleging that drugs were in a residence on Van Cleve Drive, Licking. No drugs were found.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route E, Houston. Neither party wished to fill out a statement.

A resident on Route H, Elk Creek, reported a Ruger 22-250 rifle had been stolen from his truck. The gun was valued at $1,100.00.

August 16

At the request of Howell County Sheriff’s Office, an attempt was made to locate an individual with active warrants on Highway 60, Cabool. The subject was not located.

A burglary was reported on Highway 17, Bucyrus. Tools, lawn equipment and others items were taken. The loss was estimated at $5,465.00.

A man on Airport Road, Cabool, reported he had been receiving harassing phone calls from another man who lives on Airport Road, but he did not wish to pursue charges, just stop the calling. The deputy went to the second man’s residence and advised him to stop making threats or he would be issued a citation.

An officer with the cyber investigations unit in Phelps County requested Texas County Sheriff’s Office execute a search warrant on Highway 63, Houston, where a person had allegedly been downloading child pornography. The search warrant was executed and a 39-year-old Houston man taken to jail without incident.

August 17

Houston Police Department requested an agency assist. When the deputy arrived, an officer said he was not needed.

A resident on Stillman Drive, Cabool, reported a bulldozer was in the river at the end of the road. The deputy found one tractor that belongs to the township cutting brush and two tractors across the river on the road.

A prisoner was transported from Phelps County Jail, Rolla, to Texas County Jail.

The wellbeing of a person on Wildwood Drive, Raymondville, was checked.

August 18

An alarm call was received on Longview Road, Elk Creek. The owner made contact with the sheriff’s office and cancelled the call before the deputy arrived.

Two prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Licking for court and then one was taken to a correctional facility in Fulton and the other was taken to a correctional facility at Fordland.

A prisoner was transported from Christian County Jail, Ozark, to Texas County Jail.

Two prisoners were transported from Phelps County to Texas County Jail.

August 19

A woman on Highway 63, Cabool, reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her residence. Items were thrown out of the car and several CDs stolen. It also appeared that an attempt was made to hot-wire the vehicle.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew at a call on Boiling Springs Road, Licking.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a reported case of child abuse on Lone Hollow Road, Plato. The person they wished to speak with was not at the residence.

A possible suicidal person was reported on Kimrey Drive, Plato. The person was transported by emergency medical personnel to the hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.

At the request of Texas County 911, an attempt was made to locate individuals on Berry Road, Cabool, who were calling 911 and hanging up. Three residences were checked and none appeared to have been involved.

Texas County 911 requested that a deputy go to residence on Morgan Road, Elk Creek, to assist an individual until emergency medical personnel could arrive. The person was transported by ambulance to a West Plains medical facility.

August 20

Jillian L. Dahms, 28, Plato, was cited for failure to maintain adequate control of her dogs after a resident on Thomas Drive reported the animals had gotten into the resident’s garage and strewn trash in the yard and on the sidewalk.

A prowler report was received on Morton Road, Houston. No prowler was found.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route C, Licking. A woman there said she did not wish to pursue charges against the man involved.

August 21

The FBI requested information on three subjects. The information was found and sent to the FBI.

August 22

A resident on Highway 32, Plato, reported trespassing by a man in a white van. The man was gone when the deputy arrived and was not found in the area.

A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was taken to Phelps County Jail, Rolla, from Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A second prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

August 23

A Summersville woman reported a $40 Walmart gift card had been stolen at her residence on Highway 17. The card was in a package delivered by a shipping company and left between the doors at the front of her house August 2, and it was apparently stolen before she got home.