Texas County Sheriff’s Report

A deputy was dispatched to Route CC, Licking, on a report of a juvenile being inappropriately touched by an adult. Two juveniles were removed from the home and placed with a family friend. One suspect was interviewed. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

August 21

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Airport Road, Cabool.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Forrest Drive, Houston. A medical crew was called to assess the person. The scene was then turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A man on Route K, Summersville, reported trespassing on his property by several men with machetes. It was determined to be a misunderstanding and that the men worked for a company hired by Intercounty Electric to clear brush.

August 22

Kobe D. Sutton, 19, Houston, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Highway 63, Houston.

A deputy was called to assist the Phelps County Division of Family Services in locating a woman at Licking. It was determined that the woman lived within the city limits of Licking and the Licking Police Department then assisted DFS.

A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A man on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove, reported a relative had taken his vehicle without his permission. He did not wish to pursue charges. The vehicle was returned that night.

A report was received of a property dispute on Highway 17, Summersville, where firearms had been displayed. Both parties were spoken with about an apparent dispute over a property line. A report was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office in regards to display of weapons.

August 23

A residential alarm was answered on Oakhill Lane, Mtn. Grove. The residence was found to be secure.

A man on Lundy Road, Houston, called to report a pit bull dog had attacked his dog and he wanted a deputy to come out. The deputy was unable to locate the pit bull or its owner.

A man on Lindsey Lane, Success, reported someone had driven through his yard and garden. The deputy was unable to locate where the vehicle had left the roadway.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a call of possible child abuse on Route B, Houston. No one was at the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

August 24

A domestic disturbance was reported on Sleepy Hollow, Houston. When the deputy arrived, the female who called said the deputy was not needed. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

Four prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia from Texas County Jail.

Six prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.

August 25

A resident on Highway 63, Licking, reported hearing gunfire. The deputy spoke with a group of men who said they had been firing semi-automatic rifles. It was observed that ample backstop had been used. The men said they were finished shooting for the day.

A prisoner was transported from Howell County to Texas County Jail.

August 26

A residential alarm call was answered on Hidden Valley Road, Mtn. Grove. The residence and outbuildings were found to be secure.

August 27

A Raymondville man reported someone had driven through his garden fence and his garden. The deputy found that someone had traveled south on Chuck Johnston Street, driven through the man’s garden fence and garden to Cherry Street, then turned to go north on Chuck Johnston Street.

August 28

A prisoner was transported from Collinsville, Illinois, to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Cooper County to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Cole County to Texas County Jail.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Roubidoux Road, Bucyrus. One person was transported to a medical facility in West Plains.

A business owner on Hartville Road, Licking, called to report a burglary. While the deputy was en route, the business owner called back and said the missing property had been located in an abandoned house next to the business.

A prisoner was transported from Taney County Jail, Forsyth, to Texas County Jail.

August 29

A Licking woman reported a man had entered her property on Boone Creek Road, damaged the inside and taken several items. She did not wish to pursue charges but requested that the man be given a no-trespassing order when he is located.

A 32-year-old Cabool man was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold at the jail following a domestic assault call on Highway 60, Cabool. The woman assaulted said the man also damaged her vehicle. She did not wish to seek charges for the vehicle damage.

A prisoner was transported from Wright County Sheriff’s Department, Hartville, to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility in Licking to Texas County Jail.

August 30

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department by escorting a funeral procession to Highway 63 and Route E.