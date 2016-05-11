Texas County Sheriff’s Report

August 3

Houston Police Department requested assistance with a possibly suicidal person on Sommerfield. The person left voluntarily with medical personnel.

August 20

A Licking woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who allegedly grabbed her, pushed her, and tried to prevent her from leaving their residence on Van Cleve Drive. The man was located hiding under a neighbor’s vehicle and was arrested for second-degree domestic assault. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

August 25

A theft was reported on Highway 17, Bucyrus. Items taken from a residence there include two metal loading ramps, an air compressor, hose and nozzle, hand tools, and a red Murray riding mower. The loss was estimated at $1,118.00.

August 29

A deputy responded to a domestic disturbance on Stone Ridge Road, Mtn. Grove. It was determined to be a child custody dispute.

A Houston woman reported being the victim of mail fraud. She stated she had received a check to cash and post to her account, sending a portion of the funds to two persons in Texas. The check deposited had no valid account and the money was withdrawn from her account. She was given an identity theft packet to fill out.

September 2

A civil property issue was reported on Forrest Drive, Houston.

At the request of Houston Police Department, an attempt was made to locate a subject on Arnott Road, Licking.

The wellbeing of a person on Mitchell Drive, Licking, was checked.

Texas County 911 reported an open line at a residence on Route E, Houston. A deputy checked the area and spoke to residents that were home. No one had called 911.

A suspicious person was reported on Piney Drive, Houston. The area was checked and no one was found.

A complaint was received about loud music on Piney Drive, Houston. Residents were contacted and they turned down the music.

A woman reported her adult son was missing from their Mooney Hollow Drive, Licking, residence. On September 5, she notified the sheriff’s office that he had been seen in Rolla.

September 3

A 62-year-old female was found unresponsive at her residence on Route BB, Licking. The coroner was notified.

A man residing on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove, reported damage to the residence he was renting. A window had been broken out.

September 4

An Elk Creek woman reported harassment. She said she was driving down Longview Road and heard a pop and a whistle. She saw a man she knew standing in the woods holding a .22 rifle. An attempt was made to locate the man in regards to the incident.

A Licking woman reported the theft of a green 2013 Honda 420 ATV from her barn on Pigeon Creek Road. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.00.

The theft of medication of a residence on Route B, Houston, was reported. A suspect was identified and an attempt was made to locate the person.

September 5

A prisoner was transported from Greene County Jail, Springfield, to Texas County Jail.