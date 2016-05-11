Texas County Sheriff’s Report

August 2

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department in attempting to locate a subject on Acorn Street, Houston.

August 8

A deputy was dispatched to Orchard Road, Raymondville, to turn off the power to a water heater. The resident was out of state and said her water lines had broken. She had the water turned off and was advised the power should be shut off to the water heater. The deputy was given the code to open the door and turn off the power.

A resident on Strawberry Road, Houston, said he believed children were shooting fireworks on his property. The deputy found it was a neighbor burning old blank ammo that was causing the noise.

A man on Taylor Lane, Plato, reported his neighbors were harassing him. The deputy spoke with a neighbor and advised him to leave the man alone.

A report was received about a man walking in the middle of the road on Highway 17, Houston. No one was located.

August 9

A deputy was dispatched to assist a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer at a traffic stop at Highway 17 and Route Z, Houston.

August 14

A female subject was taken to jail on an active warrant and two male subjects were placed on a 24-hour hold following a burglary on Sunset Drive, Houston. A number of coins and other items were recovered. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.

A peace disturbance was reported on Horseshoe Drive, Houston. One person was removing his items from the residence and agreed to finish the next day.

August 15

A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police Department on a domestic disturbance call on Kimble Road, Licking.

A Licking man reported a break-in on Dorman Drive. He said a gaming console and games had been taken.

August 16

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Airport Road, Cabool.

A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police Department at a residential search on Campbell Street, Licking.

August 18

A burglary was reported at a residence on Highway 63, Licking. A bearskin run valued at $1,000.00 was taken.

August 19

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with traffic for a funeral procession at Route E and Highway 63, Houston.

August 21

A call was received about several vehicles at Highway 63 and Gardner Road “cutting donuts.” Investigation found damage at that location and at Baptist Camp Access. Citations for property damage-second degree were issued to Joshua S. Sigman, 17, Cabool; Patrick D. Moorhead, Jr., 17, Cabool; and Keaton J. Ellis, 18, Norwood.

August 22

A Licking woman reported a man against whom she has an order of protection had violated the order. An attempt was made by the deputy to contact the man. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.

The wellbeing of a person on Long Hollow Road, Plato, was checked.

The wellbeing of a person on Route AP, Plato, was checked.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator checking on two children on Route AM, Mtn. Grove.

August 23

Violation of a child custody agreement was reported on Bean Creek Drive, Licking. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

August 25

A deputy assisted a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer with a vehicle search on Highway 17, Bucyrus. A female suspect was arrested after a white crystal-like substance found field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

August 27

An employee of a business on Route CC, Licking, reported a theft. Someone had called stating the business’s electric bill was past due and service would be cut off if payment was not made. The employee was told to send payment using MoneyPak Greendot cards and the employee sent a total of $962.42 on two separate cards. It was learned the call was bogus. Attempts to reach the person who called were unsuccessful as the phone number did not ring and went straight to a voice mail recording.

August 28

A search warrant was executed and two short-barrel shotguns were seized at a residence on Atchison Lane, Plato. A male subject was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold for possession, manufacture, transport, repair, sale of certain weapons and possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for charges.

August 29

A woman on Northview Drive, Houston, reported she had loaned her vehicle to a friend and it had not been returned. She wished to pursue charges for theft. The vehicle was returned to her on September 2 and she decided not to pursue charges.

Terry W. Held 47, Plato, was cited for assault-fourth degree following a reported assault on Goldenrod Drive, Plato.

A residential burglary was reported on Route BB, Licking. Nine hundred dollars in cash and collector coins had been taken.

August 30

Information was received from Mtn. Grove Police Department that items stolen in several Mtn. Grove and Wright County burglaries were at a house on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove. A deputy and the MGPD chief went to the residence and found boxes of the personal belongings of several persons. The investigation is continuing.

September 2

The wellbeing of a person on Airport Road, Cabool, was checked.

Loud music was reported on Route N, Licking. The resident was advised not to turn the volume up or he could be cited for peace disturbance.

September 5

A runaway juvenile was reported on Wagner Road, Willow Springs. The juvenile was found and returned home. The Division of Family Services will do a follow-up.

September 6

A woman on Shafer Road, Licking, reported an unknown person comes on her property every night between 10:00 and 11:00. She asked for extra patrol in the area. The deputy was not able to locate any prowlers.

A prisoner was transported to the Howell County line to be picked up by Howell County law enforcement.

The wellbeing of a person on Wilson Drive, Cabool, was checked.

September 7

The wellbeing of a person on Bado Road, Cabool, was checked.

Trespassing was reported on Mockingbird Lane, Elk Creek. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

September 10

A resident on Mockingbird Drive, Elk Creek, reported someone had damaged her well house and turned off her water.

A woman reported a man was stealing wiring from a home on Sleepy Hollow, Houston. The man said he was not stealing any wiring and allowed the deputy to do a walk-through inspection of the home. No theft was evident.

September 11

A residential alarm call was received on Hogan Road, Houston. No house could be located at the address given.

A report was received about possible squatters on Sherwood Lane, Plato. The residence was found to be vacant with no evidence of anyone having been on the property.

September 12

A report was received about ATVs driving in and around the yard of a residence on Highway 32, Success. A deputy was unable to make contact with the person who made the call.

Theft of utilities was reported on Dorman Drive, Licking. The residence there had not had electric service since 2005. Someone had pulled the meter and jumped the meter base to establish service. A man at the residence found the meter in the garage and it was returned to the electric company. The electric company disconnected the supply at the transformer to prevent any further tampering. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking a charge of theft/stealing under $500.

A residential alarm was answered on Route YY, Cabool. The residence was secure and appeared to be vacant.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a hotline report of narcotics use and illicit narcotics present at a residence on Hayes Drive, Houston.