Texas County Sheriff’s Report

December 7

A man on Route M, Cabool, reported he had loaned his truck to a person who had not returned it. It was returned that evening.

A suspicious vehicle report was checked out at Baptist Camp river access, Houston. Nothing suspicious was found.

December 10

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department in securing a residence on West Wood Road.

Matthew J. Ramsey, 29, Vienna, was issued a citation for possession of a prohibited item in Texas County Jail after a jailer reported tobacco had been found in his possession.

December 12

A domestic assault was reported on Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove. A woman was advised on how to obtain an order of protection.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a Division of Family Services investigation on King Street, Houston. A male subject wanted on warrants was taken into custody and a woman was transported to Texas County Jail.

December 13

A correctional officer at the prison in Licking reported being threatened by an inmate who was due for release. A report was also filed with the Department of Corrections.

December 16

A woman on Russell Drive, Cabool, reported multiple items missing from her closet when she returned from visiting a relative. The missing clothing was valued at $100.00.

December 17

A Plato man reported personal items missing from Roby Fire Station. The items were valued at $243.36.

December 19

Damage to a mailbox was reported on Route AZ, Willow Springs. It appeared the post had been struck by a vehicle.

An alarm call was received on Elm Drive, Plato, but cancelled before the deputy arrived.

A woman residing on Route MM, Mtn. Grove, reported her debit card had been fraudulently used for purchases in Brooklyn, New York, totaling $370.00. She cancelled the card and will report the incident to the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

December 20

A wellbeing check was made on Route NN, Mtn. View.

A Houston woman reported children playing in the roadway on Highway 137, Raymondville, throwing pears in the road. Children found at that location were told to stay out of the road and not to put anything in the road.

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway 137, Willow Springs.

A prisoner was transported to Greene County Jail, Springfield, from Texas County Jail and a prisoner was transported from Greene County Jail to Texas County Jail.

December 21

A domestic assault was reported on Route AW, Plato. Neither party wished to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was put into effect.