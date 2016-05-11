Texas County Sheriff’s Report

January 16

A woman contacted the sheriff’s office to report trespassing at Union Chapel Church on Little Creek Road, Mtn. Grove. The church has not been used for several years. She believed someone had been living in the church and she wanted that person located and removed.

January 17

A woman came to Texas County Jail to visit an inmate. It was discovered that the woman was wanted on a Phelps County warrant and she was taken into custody without incident.

A deputy was requested to assist on an ambulance call on Arroll Road, Summersville, but was not needed.

January 18

A domestic dispute was reported on Hayes Drive, Houston. Both parties said they had gotten into a heated argument, and one party planned to leave the residence for the night. The 12-hour rule was put into effect.