Texas County Sheriff’s Report April 20, 2017

March 30

A resident on Raven Drive, Cabool, reported property damage. It appeared a truck pulling a trailer had gotten stuck in his yard, gotten free, then dumped some mud slurry from a boring machine on the road.

March 31

The wellbeing of a Plato person was checked at the request of Pulaski County Mental Health.

A Summersville woman was arrested on Scenic Road on a Texas County warrant.

April 1

Corey Z. Smith, 19, Licking, was issued a citation for assault third degree for allegedly punching another inmate at Texas County Jail.

Texas County 911 requested a wellbeing check on Robertson Drive, Licking. Two brothers had been arguing over a necklace and one called 911. The children’s mother was contacted and stated she would educate her children about the proper use of 911.

April 2

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route N, Licking. Two persons were arrested and taken to jail for a 24-hour hold for drug paraphernalia. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

April 3

A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 38, Huggins. Both parties were advised of the 12-hour rule and the male subject left the residence.

April 4

A Houston man reported identity theft, saying someone had tried to file his taxes and it was not him. He was given an identity theft packet to send to the attorney general’s office.

A Solo man reported his guitar had been stolen. The instrument was valued at $9,000.00. Two suspects were identified. The investigation continues.

A possible motor vehicle theft report was received from Mtn. Grove Police Department. The report alleged a Mtn. Grove man had taken a truck belonging to a man on Route MM. The matter is under investigation.

A call was received about a foul odor on Oakhill Drive, Mtn. Grove. The area was searched but no dead animals were found or foul odor detected.

April 5

A deputy assisted with traffic control at an accident on Highway 63, Houston.

Deputies assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol in a pursuit toward Houston on Route B. The suspect was apprehended by MSHP on Route U.

A man on Route AW, Plato, reported seeing prowlers on his property and that several items were missing from an outbuilding.

Littering was reported on Old Yukon Road, Raymondville. A woman was advised she needed to pick up the trash or be cited for littering.

April 6

The wellbeing of a person on Mineral Drive, Houston, was checked.

Loud music was reported on Elk Creek Road, Elk Creek. The deputy did not hear any loud music at that location.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route E, Houston. One person had left before the deputy arrived. The other person did not wish to sign a statement.

A civil dispute was reported on German Road, Houston. A woman said she was moving and some of her property was missing.

A man, who was reported to be suicidal, was taken into custody on Arthur Road, Houston, after coming out of a garage with a handgun. He was to be transported to a stress unit for a 96-hour hold.

Deputies were dispatched to a Horseshoe Drive, Houston, residence for a reported domestic disturbance. Neither party wished to fill out a statement. One person was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Houston Police Department requested assistance in locating a male subject on Sugar Maple Drive, Houston. The person was wanted on a felony warrant out of Texas. He was not located.

A prisoner was transported to Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains.

A prisoner was transported from Wright County Jail, Hartville, to Texas County Jail.

Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.

Two prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia from Texas County Jail.

April 7

A bear was reported in the yard of a Fisher Drive, Houston, residence. The bear was not located.

An anonymous caller said there was an underage drinking party going on at Boiling Springs Campgrounds, Licking. The deputy found a spelunking convention was being held at the campgrounds with approximately 300 persons attending. No underage drinking or drug use was observed.

A Licking man reported his lawnmower trailer had been stolen while parked on property on Route Y, Willow Springs. The trailer was valued at $750.00.

The wellbeing of a person on Buffalo Road, Licking, was checked.

April 8

A resident on Pointer Road, Mtn. Grove, reported the windshield of the truck had been broken out. The damage was estimated at $300.00.

A deputy assisted Cabool Police Department with two warrant arrests on Shelton Road, Cabool.

Deputies were dispatched to a Big Creek Road, Yukon, address for a fire reportedly set by an occupant of the home. It was determined the fire was purposely set by the state fire marshal.

A prowler was reported on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove. No one was found.

A deputy was dispatched to assist a Division of Family Services employee at a Route N, Licking, residence. No one was found at home at that address.

A woman called to say four vehicles and several persons were blocking Route BB, Licking. It was discovered that parents were picking up their children there. All the children left with their parents.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Buffalo Road, Licking.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route N. Licking. The parties had left the scene before the deputy arrived.

A deputy assisted an ambulance crew on a call on Reed Road, Licking. One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Houston.

A prisoner was transported from Douglas County Jail, Ava, to Texas County Jail.

April 9

Houston Police Department requested assistance with a trespassing call on Roberson Road, Houston.

Trespassing was reported on Highway 38, Houston. There was no one there when the deputy arrived.

A resident on Mt. Pisgah Road, Cabool, reported her neighbors were trespassing on her property. The neighbors were advised to stay off the property.

A man on Fisher Drive, Houston, reported a vehicle had hit a propane tank in the yard. One person was asked to leave the property. The property owner did not wish to seek any charges.

Deputies were dispatched to assist Missouri State Highway Patrol with a rolling domestic dispute on Route E, Houston.

April 10

An alarm call was received on Elm Street, Roby. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.

A deputy assisted Licking Police Department on a domestic disturbance call on Main Street, Licking. The persons involved were advised of the 12-hour rule.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services employee with a case involving alleged drug paraphernalia and unfit living conditions for children on Main Street, Licking. No contact was made with the adults; two children were spoken with. No further action was taken at that time.

A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.

The wellbeing of a person on Bado Road, Cabool, was checked.

A woman on Dugan Drive, Hartshorn, reported someone had cut her fence, put together her deer stand, and placed it in a tree. She suspected poaching. No one was found.

A report was received about an out-of-control person on Dalton Drive, Licking. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.

A dog was reported loose at Raymondville School on Highway B. The animal’s owner was located and said she would retrieve the dog. She was advised to keep the animal in her yard.

A report was received of two males fighting on Highway 63 at Dixon Road, Licking. No one was located.

April 11

A deputy was dispatched to a Business 60, Mtn. Grove, business for a report of a camper trailer stolen while parked on the business lot. The camper and contents were valued at over $20,000.00. A suspect has been identified and an investigation is underway.

A person reported someone had cut locks off storage units on Highway 17, Roby. The owner of the units said he had cut off the locks.

A possible suicidal subject was reported on Boone Creek Road, Licking. The subject denied wanting to harm himself and was checked by medical responders.

As a deputy was patrolling Highway 17 and Route ZZ, Bucyrus, a cow was observed in the roadway. A worker for the owner assisted in getting the cow back behind the fence.

A peace disturbance was reported on Route N, Licking. Persons at that location were advised to keep it quiet.

A residential alarm call was checked out on Route W, Summersville. The alarm had been tripped accidentally by a family member.

A Licking man was arrested on Robertson Drive, Licking, on a Christian County warrant.

Trespassing was reported at the Plato Post Office on Highway 32. A woman there was advised not to return to the property.

April 12

An attempt was made to locate a possible domestic disturbance reported on Oakdale Road, Houston. The address given to 911 was vacant, and dispatch was unable to reach the person who made the call.

Marissa N. Hicks, 22, Cabool, was issued a citation for animal abuse/neglect, failure to maintain an animal after a resident report a dog running loose. A copy of the report will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Kelly Road, Raymondville. A report was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A Willow Springs man reported he had been assaulted by another Willow Springs man on Varvel Road, Cabool, the previous day. A report was being sent the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A prisoner was transported from Hollister Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Taney County Jail, Forsyth, to Texas County Jail.

Four prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 32, Licking, was checked.

April 13

A man reported someone was standing at Dogs Bluff Access, Houston, shining a flashlight into traffic. Persons at the scene were given a verbal warning for trespassing.

Bobbie M. Hebblethwaite, 35, Raymondville, was issued a citation for domestic assault third degree following a call to Kelly Road, Raymondville. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia from Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported to correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to Timberline Road, Willow Springs, to notify residents that a family member had been involved in an accident.

An attempt was made to locate a person wanted on a warrant on Redbud Street, Houston.

April 17

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Colburn Road, Cabool. The vehicle was found parked in a resident’s driveway.