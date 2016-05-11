Texas County Sheriff’s Report April 6, 2017

February 24

A Licking woman called to report her mother’s television had been stolen. The man who took the TV is married to her mother. She was told no crime had been committed.

February 26

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services employee in investigating a complaint on Morton Road, Houston. The complaint was determined to be unfounded.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Bucyrus Drive, Bucyrus.

February 27

A residential alarm was checked out on Route H, Elk Creek. The residence was found to be secure.

March 2

A fight was reported between two Plato High School students on school grounds. Reports were being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office and the juvenile office for review.

March 8

A prisoner was transported from St. Louis County Jail, Clayton, to Texas County Jail.

March 9

A man on Route M, Success, reported his truck had been shot at and damaged. A suspect was identified and the investigation is continuing.

A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for a 96-hour hold.

Mtn. Grove Police Department requested an agency assist with a report of a child taken by a parent at gunpoint. The call was cancelled while the deputy was en route.

A residential alarm was checked out on Highway H, Cabool. The residence was secure. The cause of the alarm is believed to be weather related as a large amount of hail was found in the yard.

March 10

A burglary was reported at storage units on Highway 60, Cabool. Seven units had damage, some missing locks and others having the latches cut. Items valued at $450.00 had been taken from one unit. Another unit was missing costume jewelry. Evidence was collected at the scene.

A man on Gladden Road, Success, reported his mailbox had been shot.

A trespasser was reported on Hartville Road, Licking. No one was found.

A suspicious person was reported on Route N, Licking. The area was canvassed and no matching subject was located. During the canvass, another subject was arrested for a separate incident observed by the deputies.

A deputy was asked to search for a vehicle that was driving carelessly and imprudently on Highway 63 between Houston and Cabool. No vehicle was located.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Shafer Road, Licking.

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Burton Branch Road, Success.

Property damage was reported at a radio station tower building on Highway 60, Cabool.

A Licking man requested a relative be removed from his property on Deer Run Drive, Licking. He was advised that he would have to seek a court order.

March 11

A prisoner was transported from Franklin County Jail, Union, to Texas County Jail.

Two small window air-conditioning units valued at $185.00 were reported stolen from property on Scenic Road, Summersville.

A woman on Wheeling Lane, Plato, reported her two juvenile sons had taken a neighbor’s truck and were headed into Texas County from Pulaski County. The juveniles returned home and said they had not left the property. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was going to make contact with the family.

March 12

A woman reported the violation of an ex-parte order by a man on Freedom Road, Willow Springs. She was to make a statement confirming the allegation. No statement was received and the case was closed.

A Cabool man residing on Timber Drive inside the city limits reported finding a dog on a chain tangled up in the woods behind his residence. That area is outside the city limits. The Cabool dogcatcher was able to free the dog and take it to the city pound.

March 13

The theft of a dune buggy from a residence on Brushy Creek Road, Houston, was reported. A suspect was identified in the case and was arrested on an active Texas County warrant. The investigation is continuing.

March 16

A deputy was dispatched to Cooper Lane, Licking, for a possible suicidal person. The person was taken by ambulance to Phelps County Regional Hospital in Rolla.

The theft of a travel trailer and its contents was reported on Mallard Road, Licking. The trailer and items were valued at $2,610.00.

March 18

A 911 hang-up was checked out on Evergreen Road, Bucyrus, where a child had been playing with a phone.

A man on Route UU, Solo, reported a neighbor’s cattle were getting onto his property. The cows’ owner was contacted and advised to remove the animals.

Ivan P. Barton, Jr., 36, Mtn. Grove, was cited for assault third degree following a domestic disturbance call on Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove.

March 19

A Licking woman reported her son had been bitten by a dog. The dog’s owner was contacted and said the animal was not current on its vaccinations. The dog was quarantined for ten days. The woman said her son would begin a series of rabies shots.

March 20

A report was received of shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon on Kelly Road, Raymondville. A man reported he had stopped his vehicle and was assaulted by three men. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

March 22

A wellbeing check was attempted on Clouse Road, Mtn. Grove. No one was home.

An alarm call was received at a business on Limestone Drive, Mtn. Grove. The business manager stated the building was secure and it was believed a mouse set off the motion alarm.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Crane Drive, Bucyrus. One person was taken into custody but then released after the other person refused to prosecute. Both parties were advised of the 12-hour rule.

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 17, Houston, was checked.

March 23

A Houston resident reported property damage and theft from a rental house on Arthur Creek Drive. A washer and dryer and a water heater were taken, valued at $1,400.00.

A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia.

Four prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

James E. Dodd, 46, Houston, and Tina A. Dodd, 42, Houston, were each cited for domestic assault fourth degree following an incident on Morton Road, Houston.

A Springfield man reported a Houston woman had failed to return his 2016 Bulldog trailer. The woman was contacted and the trailer turned over to the sheriff’s office for its owner to retrieve.

A nurse reported 60 morphine pills missing from a patient’s home on Route N, Licking. The matter is under investigation.

A Bucyrus woman reported the license plate had been stolen off her vehicle while it was parked at her Highway 17 residence.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Gravel Point Road, Mtn. Grove. Laura A. Hulen, 53, Mtn. Grove, was cited for domestic assault third degree.

Gunshots were reported near the intersection of Route CC and Kimble Road, Licking. Nothing was found.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Gettys Road, Houston. A person was taken into custody for a 12-hour safe keeping hold. Neither party wished to seek charges.

March 24

The wellbeing of a person on Route 181, Cabool, was checked.

A 70-year-old woman was found dead at her Highway AH, Huggins, residence. The death was from natural causes due to many chronic health issues.

A prisoner was transported to the veterans’ hospital in Poplar Bluff.

A prisoner was transported from Howell County Sheriff’s Office, West Plains, to Texas County Jail.

A Raymondville woman reported her son had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog on Kelly Road. The dog’s owner said the animal had had it shots. The dog was to be penned up for ten days.

March 25

A deputy was called to assist Cabool Fire Department on a medical call on Ledgewood Road, Cabool. An individual was transported by ambulance to a medical facility.

A Houston woman was arrested by Houston Police Department and brought to Texas County Sheriff’s Office. The arresting officer said he believed the woman may have been assaulted. The woman refused to fill out a statement and signed a decline to prosecute form.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Morton Road, Houston. Tina A. Dodd, 42, Houston, was cited for domestic assault third degree.

An Oklahoma woman reported the theft of items from property she owns on Emery Road, Bucyrus. Taken were a saw and a job site radio, valued at $450.00.

A Summersville man reported the theft of medication from his car while he was in Summersville or Mtn. View.

A person who appeared to be intoxicated was reported walking in the road on Route F towards Highway 63, Houston. The person was taken into custody on a 12-hour safe keeping hold.

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 137, Willow Springs, was checked.

Seventy-six needles, still capped and in unopened plastic, were found on Brown Hill Road just off Route B, Houston. The needles were disposed of by the sheriff’s office.

March 26

A deputy went to Summersville to repossess a vehicle on a court order. The vehicle was located in Mtn. View and towed to Texas County Sheriff’s Office to be turned over to the bank holding the loan.

A verbal domestic disturbance was reported on Highway MM, Cabool. No disturbance was found.

A warrant arrest was made on Highway 137, Summersville.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Ketchum Drive, Licking. A woman there advised that she did not wish to pursue charges.

March 27

A report was received of a four-wheeler trespassing and tearing up property on Gaston Road, Eunice. A 29-year-old Cuba man was arrested and taken to Texas County Jail.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 17, Houston. The vehicle had a note in the windshield stating it had broken down and the owners would remove it the next day.

A juvenile was reported to be out of control on Highway CC, Licking. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

A deputy was called twice to Piney Drive, Bucyrus, for a peace disturbance. The second time a vehicle was found stuck in the mud in a field. The driver said he had been driving around looking for his dog.

An investigation was begun into allegations that a juvenile female had been exposed to sexual contact at a Morton Road, Houston, residence in January 2015.

A game camera was reported stolen on Fisher Drive, Houston.

March 28

A domestic assault call was received on Kimble Road, Licking. A juvenile female was detained and transported to Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

A peace disturbance call was received on Camden Lane, Houston.

A Houston Police Department officer asked that Highway 17 at Route Z be checked for a deer in the roadway. No deer was found.

A burglary and property damage were reported on Slaughter Road, Licking. Copper wire had been taken and several televisions set in the yard and shot at. Evidence was collected and sent to the lab for analysis.

A man on Arnott Road, Licking, asked that a relative be removed from his residence. He was advised of the procedure for removing a resident from the property.

A Licking man reported a burglary at his residence on Highway C. He said an ex-girlfriend had broken into the house and taken the title to his pickup and other items. The woman was located and returned the pickup and title. The man signed a decline to prosecute form.

A prisoner was picked up at Laclede County Jail, Lebanon, and one was picked up at Phelps County Jail, Rolla, and transported to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Licking to Texas County Jail.

March 29

A woman on Orchard Street, Raymondville, reported hearing several loud bangs. It was found that children in the neighborhood had shot off some blaster fireworks they had found.

Deputies were dispatched to Oakdale Road, Houston, for reported property damage. A man said a woman had thrown his TV out of a vehicle and broke it. He signed a decline to prosecute form.

A prisoner was transferred from Willow Springs Police Department to Texas County authorities at Cabool and taken to Texas County Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to Highway 38, Bucyrus, for a 911 agency assist. A woman had fallen and needed assistance in getting up.

Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.

A prisoner was transported from Sullivan Police Department to Texas County Jail.