Texas County Sheriff’s Report, February 8, 2017

January 20

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Bean Creek Drive, Licking.

A resident on Atchison Lane, Plato, reported a herd of goats was on her property again. The deputy responding counted at least 22 goats plus two dogs. Lucille A. Remington, 78, Plato, was issued a citation with 22 counts of animal abuse.

January 24

A prisoner was transported from Pulaski County Jail to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Texas County Jail to Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains.

January 26

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 32, Licking, was checked.

Trash dumping was reported on Possom Trot Drive, Raymondville. A piece of mail in the trash led to the suspected culprit. The trash was later removed.

January 27

A prowler was reported on Gentry Lane, Plato. The area was checked and no one was found.

A deputy assisted a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on a report of a woman walking into traffic and acting irrationally on Highway MM, Cabool. The woman was transported from the scene by ambulance.

A prisoner was transported from Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains, to a health care facility in Florissant.

A prisoner was transported from a Jefferson City correctional facility to Texas County Jail.

January 28

A wellbeing check was conducted on Reed Road, Licking.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Creek Road, Houston. A female claimed she had been physically assaulted; a male said no assault took place. The female left the residence for the night.

A deputy assisted in the transporting of 18 inmates from Wright County Jail, Hartville, to Texas County Jail due to a fire at the Wright County facility.

A woman on Suzan Lane, Bucyrus, reported a neighbor’s dog had killed four of her cats. The dog’s owner was given a verbal warning for animal neglect/abuse by not maintaining adequate control of his dogs.

A deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol in a search of an area off Cameron Road, Licking. The object of the search was not located.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a non-emergency hotline call on Cloverdale Road, Cabool. No one was at home at the residence.

Crystal G. Holloway, 37, Houston, was issued a uniform citation for five counts of animal abuse/neglect for allowing her dogs to run on neighboring properties on Morton Road after being notified by neighbors and the sheriff’s office.

January 29

A deputy was dispatched to the Houston hospital for a possible stabbing. The victim stated he accidentally fell on the knife and it went into his right leg.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Dewitt Drive, Summersville. A deputy found a man sleeping in a truck there and advised him to leave.

A deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dunn area. Several residences on King Road and Oakridge were visited, but no vehicle was found.

Two prisoners were transported from Taney County Jail, Forsyth, to Texas County Jail.

A burglary was reported on Stave Mill Road, Cabool. The date of the break-in was not known. The investigation is ongoing.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a domestic disturbance on Highway 17.

A peace disturbance was reported on Route AW, Plato, where four trucks had reportedly been spinning their tires at a store location. The trucks were gone when the deputy arrived.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Prairie Creek Road, Plato.

January 30

A report was received that a naked man had knocked on the door of a residence on Red Springs Road, Mtn. Grove, and was currently standing in the driveway. As the deputy was a distance from that address, he requested assistance from Mtn. Grove Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol. MGPD arrested the man and took him to Mtn. Grove Police Department. The man, who was disoriented, was then transported to Texas County Jail and held on a 12-hour safe keeping hold for his own protection.

A deputy assisted a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer in attempting to locate a stolen vehicle on Stack Road, Mtn. Grove. The vehicle was later located in Willow Springs.

A St. Louis woman reported her dog had been attacked by a dog at the residence on Prairie Road, Success. She wanted to have charges filed against the dog’s owner. Since she had voluntarily left her dog unattended and not secured away from the resident’s dogs in his own house, she was advised the matter would have to be addressed in civil court.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Route C, Licking. Both parties said they had been yelling and screaming at each other but no physical contact was made between them. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

January 31

A woman residing on Highway 32, Licking, reported her grandchild had heard the woman’s estranged husband state that he was going to kill the woman. She was reporting the incident as she had concerns for her safety.

A report was received that a residence on Hickory Drive, Plato, had over 30 snakes in it and over 100 other animals. The resident said he did have 30 ball pythons and seven dogs for which they were providing foster housing. He said he had numerous rodents to feed the snakes. The deputy reported animals were maintained and kept.

A property owner on Highway 137, Raymondville, reported a stove and refrigerator had been removed by renters when they left the property. Contact was made with one of the former renters and the appliances were returned.

February 1

A prowler was reported on Highway 63, Houston. The area was checked, but no one was found.

A man on Cantrell Drive, Licking, reported his brush hog was missing. The John Deere 8-foot green brush hog was valued at $1,200.00.

At the request of Republic Police Department, a deputy went to a Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove, address to locate property involved in insurance fraud and possible theft. The property was located and released to RPD by the resident.

A woman on Simmons Drive, Cabool, reported two dogs running at large had charged at her and acted aggressively. The dogs’ owner was contacted and told the animals could not run at large. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the possible filing of charges.