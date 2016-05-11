Texas County Sheriff’s Report January 19, 2017

January 1

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Bells Road, Summersville. A woman at the scene was taken into custody on a Texas County warrant.

January 2

Trespassing was reported on Highway 63, Houston. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

January 4

A Houston woman was arrested on Highway 63, Houston, for violation of an ex-parte order. She was taken to Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold, and information was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A deputy assisted an ambulance crew on a call on Oakwood Road, Houston.

January 5

A domestic dispute call was received on Highway 181, Cabool. It was cancelled, as the deputy was en route. The parties involved had separated and left the residence.

An alarm call was received on Cessna Road, Cabool. It was cancelled before the deputy arrived.

A dog bite was reported on Highway AW, Plato. The person bitten did not wish to pursue charges. An attempt was made to contact the animal’s owner to advise him to keep control of the animal.

A deputy assisted an ambulance crew on Boone Creek Road, Licking.

Two prisoners were transported from Wright County Jail, Hartville, to Texas County Jail.

January 6

An alarm call was checked out on Ice Road, Houston. The homeowners stated they had hit a button on the key fob that set off the alarm accidentally.

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 137, Licking, was checked.

January 7

Trespassing was reported on Highway 32, Success. An individual, who said he mistakenly thought the residence was a friend’s house, was given a ride back to his residence.

A sheriff’s department vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 17, Summersville. The crash was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol. The deputy involved was not injured; the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services (DFS) investigator on a call on Highway 32, Licking. The allegations were determined to be unfounded.

A Hartshorn woman reported being assaulted at her Smith Road residence by a man and woman from Cabool. Information was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the possible filing of charges.

A resident on Malberg Road, Cabool, stated two horses were in his field. A relative of the horses’ owners was contacted and asked to remove the horses.

Houston Police Department requested assistance with traffic control at the scene of two-vehicle accident on Highway 63.

January 8

A woman on Route M, Cabool, reported her friend’s truck had been taken from her barn. She was advised that the vehicle’s owner would need to report it as stolen.

Licking Police Department requested assistance with a combative subject. The call was cancelled, as the deputy was en route.

January 9

A woman residing on Midvale Road, Summersville reported the theft of a shotgun.

Trespassing was reported on Robertson Drive, Licking. The homeowners did not wish to pursue charges.

A report was received of possible shots fired at Main and Glendale, Licking. No gun was observed and a man who had been at the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival had left in a vehicle.

A possible burglary was reported on Highway 32, Licking. It was determined the door to the residence had been blown open by the wind. Nothing was reported missing.

January 10

A Plato woman reported she had loaned her vehicle to a woman on January 6 and it had not been returned. The vehicle was entered into Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System as stolen, and a probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the possible filing of charges. The following day a 38-year-old Plato woman was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold while a warrant was sought in the case.

Two handguns were located inside a former Texas County Sheriff’s Office employee’s office. There is no known history on the guns, and they were placed into evidence as found items.

A 96-hour commitment order was issued for a Houston man, who was taken to Texas County Jail then transported to a medical facility.

A DFS investigator requested assistance with a report of child abuse on Route NN, Mtn. View. Before the deputy left the sheriff’s office, the call was cancelled.

A woman in California contacted the sheriff’s office to report a former caretaker of property she owned on Highway 17, Yukon, was believed to have taken items from the property. The matter is under investigation.

A Houston woman reported identity theft. An unauthorized purchase of $1,655.47 had been made at a Lansing, Illinois, business. She was given an identity theft packet to fill out for the attorney general’s office.

A peace disturbance was reported on Highway 137, Raymondville. A woman said her neighbor’s dogs were barking and wouldn’t stop. She threw some fireworks outside to try and keep them from barking. She was advised that the fireworks were also considered a peace disturbance. The dogs’ owner was contacted and advised to keep them up at night.

A prisoner was transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.

A prisoner was transported from South Central Correctional Center, Licking.

A 96-hour hold was approved for a Success man who had been dealt with by multiple agencies over a 72-hour period. He was located walking in a ditch on Highway E off Highway 63, carrying a dead squirrel.

January 11

Jay D. Capowski, 48, Plato, was cited for educational neglect by not sending his daughter to school. The child had missed 18 days.

A deputy assisted with the transfer of personal property at the site of a vehicle repossession on Robertson Drive, Licking.