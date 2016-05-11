Texas County Sheriff’s Report, March 16, 2017

February 28

Mtn. Grove Police Department reported a teenager had sent text messages threatening to harm himself. A deputy responded to a Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove, residence where a woman said the situation had been taken care of.

A prowler call was checked out on Decker Road, Licking. No one was found.

March 1

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with traffic control for a funeral procession on Highway 63 and Route 17.

A woman residing on Big Creek Road, Yukon, reported the theft of several medications from her home. The matter is under investigation.

A man trying to break up dogs fighting on Junction in Raymondville was bitten by one of the dogs. The dog’s owner stated the dog had had all its shots. The man just asked that there be a report on file at the sheriff’s office.

Possible animal abuse or neglect was reported on Highway 32, Licking. A woman there had reportedly moved and left the animals. Attempts to locate the woman have been unsuccessful.

March 2

A Houston woman reported possible identity theft. She said she had been contacted by phone and told she had won a sweepstakes. As part of the process, she was asked to apply for a few credit cards, which she did. She was given an identity theft packet to fill out and turn into the attorney general’s office.

Possible animal neglect or abuse was reported on Highway U, Cabool. The horse’s owner said the animal was 25 years old and under the care of a veterinarian. There was no sign of abuse or neglect found.

A man on Highway 137, Licking, called to report a theft, but declined to make a statement.

A peace disturbance was reported on Boiling Springs Road, Licking. A woman there was advised to not return to the property.

A wood splitter and a large vise were reported stolen from property on Solo Road, Houston. The items were valued at $150.00.

March 3

A deputy was dispatched to assist Houston Police Department on a call on Highway 63.

A resident on Cloverdale Road, Cabool, reported a vehicle parked in his driveway. The driver told the deputy he had gotten tired and did not want to sleep on the side of the highway, so had pulled into the driveway. He apologized and left the property.

A resident on Success Road, Success, reported someone keeps pulling into her driveway and she wanted a deputy to make contact with them. The deputy was unable to locate the driver.

A domestic disturbance involving a firearm was reported on Prairie Creek Road, Plato. A man was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold for unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault second degree. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney seeking charges in the case.

Two inmates were transported from McCracken County Jail in Paducah, Kentucky, to Texas County Jail.

An inmate was transported from Pulaski County Jail, Waynesville, to Texas County Jail.

Deputies responded to a verbal domestic disturbance on Route B, Houston. Both parties said no physical altercation had taken place. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

The wellbeing of a person on Shafer Road, Licking, was checked.

A prowler report was checked out on Cleveland Road, Houston. No one was found.

A dog was reported loose on Highway Z, Houston. The dog’s owner was located and the dog returned.

March 4

A peace disturbance was reported on Highway H, Elk Creek. A deputy spoke with both parties and resolved the matter.

Mailbox vandalism was reported on Route CC, Licking.

A break-in was reported at a storage unit on Highway 60, Cabool, rented by a Willow Springs man. A list of missing items was to be compiled.

An accidental gunshot was reported. A Success man said he was putting up his .22-caliber revolver and shot himself in the leg. The incident occurred on Gladden Road.

A Cabool man reported a theft from property on Route M. A main power wire leading from a power pole to a cabin on the property had been cut and taken. Also missing was a propane tank along with wiring inside the house. The items were valued at $495.00.

An inmate was transported from Texas County Jail to Shannon County Jail in Eminence.

An alarm call was answered at a business on Highway 17, Success. All was found to be secure.

An alarm call was answered at a residence on Route H, Elk Creek. All was found to be secure.

March 5

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway 32, Licking. It was determined the person in question lived on Highway 32 in Dent County.

A deputy was dispatched to assist Roby Fire Department on a call on Hickory Drive, Plato. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.

March 6

Andrew J. Farrar, 33, Houston, was cited for interference with custody by refusing to return a child per a parenting plan following a call received on Horseshoe Drive, Houston.

March 7

A propane tank was reported stolen on Tiffany Drive, Houston. It was determined that a propane company had picked it up by mistake, thinking it was one of their tanks. The tank was to be returned to its owner.

A landlord and tenant dispute was reported. The deputy contacted the landlord and advised him of what could and could not be done.

March 8

A man walking around Austin Lake near Mtn. Grove reported finding a safe in the woods. The safe had several bullet holes in it and had been pried open. The safe was taken to the sheriff’s office and placed into evidence. The matter is being investigated.

A man who had been arrested by Mtn. Grove Police Department on a Texas County warrant was transported from Mtn. Grove to Texas County Jail.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Welch Road, Mtn. Grove. One party left the home for the night, and the 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A woman on Big Creek Road, Yukon, reported her neighbor’s children were tampering with her mailbox. It was determined that the neighbor had told the children that when they went to the mailbox to check the other mailbox to make sure none of their mail has been placed there accidentally. The deputy explained that it is against the law to tamper with someone else’s mail or mailbox.

Gunshots were reported on Route PP, Cabool. No source of the shots was found.

An inmate was transported from Pulaski County Jail, Waynesville, to Texas County Jail.

A man on Horseshoe Drive, Houston, reported the water meter reader had cut a small evergreen tree down by his meter. The deputy removed the water meter cover and found the cedar sprout bent over by the cover. The sprout was not damaged, and the deputy suggested the man find another location for the tree.

An inmate was transported from St. Louis County Jail, Clayton, to Texas County Jail.

March 9

Six inmates were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.