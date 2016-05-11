Texas County Sheriff’s Report, March 30, 2017

March 8

A report was received that two persons had been shot at the intersection of West Highway 32 and Highway N, Licking. The two men had been shot in the leg. Witnesses identified a suspect, Michael Lee Hunter, 36, Cuba, Missouri. A warrant was issued for Hunter for two counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on March 10.

March 13

A Houston man came to the sheriff’s office to report a domestic assault that he said occurred on Grandview Road, Houston. He said his girlfriend punched him in the face. She denied striking him. Neither wished to file charges. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A prowler was reported on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove. No one was located.

A possible fight was reported on Route E, Houston. Both parties said they had only had an argument. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

March 14

As part of a missing person report made to Cabool Police Department, a deputy attempted to check a Stack Road residence. CPD then advised the missing person had been located.

Possible meth lab trash was reported on Iron Mine Road, Licking.

A caller on Big Creek Road, Yukon, reported possible child pornography on a relative’s computer. The computer was checked and no child pornography, nudity or sexual acts were found.

March 15

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department in making an arrest at a Highway 63 business.

March 16

The wellbeing of a person on Malberg Road, Elk Creek, was checked. An individual was taken to jail for a 12-hour safe keeping hold.

A prisoner was transported from Wright County Jail, Hartville, to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported to a facility in Florissant.

A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from a mental health facility in Florissant to a court appearance in Texas County.

March 17

A break-in was reported on Grandview Road, Tyrone. Nothing was missing from the building.

A deputy responded to a reported trespass on Grandview Road, Houston. A verbal domestic disturbance had occurred between two occupants of the residence. Neither wished to fill out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A Willow Springs man reported he had turned on the power to rental property on Freedom Road, Willow Springs, the day before. He returned and found the basement flooded. The outside water access and the valve to the water heater in the basement were both on. There was no sign anyone had entered the house.

A prisoner was transported from Johnson County Jail, Centerview, to Texas County Jail.

A Plato woman called to request help with her juvenile son. The deputy spoke with the juvenile, who then apologized and thanked the department for its time.

March 18

A break-in and theft was reported on Route U, Cabool. A welder, assorted tools, weed trimmer, chainsaw, air compressor, gas cans and fuel were taken from a shop. The items were valued at $4,300.00. An attempt had been made to break into a house, but it was unsuccessful.

Cabool Police Department received a report that a stolen vehicle was on Route AM and requested that a deputy check for the vehicle. The vehicle was on its roof at the end of AM. Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived and worked the accident.

A resident on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove, reported someone was on the roof of her mobile home. There were no footprints other than ones made by the deputy and by a cat.

A man reported another man had threatened to burn down a house on Grassy Road, Summersville. He requested that the threat be documented.

A Cabool man reported the theft of $1,400 worth of scrap metal from his business on Highway 38. He did not wish to pursue charges against the individual who took the metal as he wanted to give him time to return the money he received for selling it.

March 19

The theft of a 1968 Harley Davidson FLH, a Harbor Freight wire feed welder and a Lincoln stick welder was reported on Route W, Summersville.

The wellbeing of a person on Timberhill Road, Hartshorn, was checked.

A deputy observed a vehicle at Route H and Highway 63, Cabool, that was on the shoulder, having been involved in a collision with a deer. The occupants were checked and found to be all right. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted to make an incident report.

A report was received about an underage party on Elm Street, Raymondville, involving drugs and alcohol. One person was taken into custody and held on a 24-hour investigative hold. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review and a report was also being sent to the juvenile office concerning the minors involved.

A peace disturbance was reported on Morton Road, Houston. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

March 20

A death was investigated on Route MM, Mtn. Grove. A 49-year-old man was found dead, hanging by the neck from a tree limb. A suicide note had been left.

A resident on Carter Lane, Houston, reported a neighbor had yelled at him and then discharged a firearm. He said he heard a total of three shots. An attempt was made to contact the neighbor. No one answered the door at the residence. A follow-up was planned by the deputy.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Grandview Road, Houston. One of the three arguing parties was removed, and the 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A resident on Route M, Cabool, reported a neighbor had been dumping dead cows by his fence and that it was contaminating his springs. The neighbor was advised to bury his dead cows away from the area or he would be given a citation.

A residential alarm call was checked out on Green Drive, Eunice. All was found to be secure.

March 21

Rolla Police Department requested assistance in locating the family of an elderly man who was at a Rolla business. The called was cancelled before the deputy arrived at the family’s residence on Boiling Springs Road, Licking.

A woman on Grandview Road, Houston, reported her husband and her son had kidnapped her daughter from her house. The husband said he had dropped his daughter off at the residence but returned and then removed her after learning there was a man there with his wife. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.

A 72-year-old man was found not breathing at his Highway 63, Houston, residence. There were no signs of foul play.

March 22

Possible animal abuse was reported on Kitchem Drive, Licking. The dog there was found to be well cared for with food, water and shelter.