TCMH Report – February 23, 2017

Admissions
Feb. 13: No Admissions
Feb. 14: Ronnie Stow, Houston.
Feb. 15: Beverly Driesel, Raymondville; Jessica Owens, Licking; Judy Vardaman, Licking; Robert Zartiz, Doniphan.
Feb. 16: Eunice Havens, Cabool; Thurman Taylor, Cabool; Lindsay Young, Licking.
Feb. 17: Beulah Douglas, Houston; Margaret Thompson, Elk Creek.
Feb. 18: Evelyn Burdine, Summersville.
Feb. 19: Katherine Dewhirst, Licking.
Discharges
Feb. 13: Skye Marler, Licking; Jack White, Houston.
Feb. 14: Oneta Farris, Houston.
Feb. 15: Grace Gibson, Mountain Grove; Ronnie Stow, Houston; Alta Huff, Licking.
Feb. 16: Beverly Driesel, Raymondville; Shelia Hickcox, Houston; Mona Lewis, Summersville.
Feb. 17: Eunice Havens, Cabool; Thurman Taylor, Cabool; Robert Zartiz, Doniphan.
Feb. 18: Beulah Douglas, Houston; Lindsay Young, Licking.
Feb. 19: Margaret Thompson, Elk Creek.
