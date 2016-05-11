Admissions
Jan. 02: Lila Brooks, Summersville.
Jan. 03: Susan Biram, Plato; Brandi Dodds, Cabool; Alice Mann, Mountain Grove; JT Perkins, Mountain Grove; Courtney Stewart, Eminence.
Jan. 04: Heather Royer, Houston; Lacy Worthen, Mountain Grove.
Jan. 05: Jody Fry, Roby; Adrienne Roe, Mountain Grove.
Jan. 06: Katherine Pursifull, Raymondville.
Jan. 07: William Wilson, Raymondville.
Jan. 08: Beulah Douglas, Houston; Mary Perkins, Houston; Geraldine Phillips, Roby.
Discharges
Jan. 02: No Discharges
Jan. 03: Gwendale Atkisson, Licking.
Jan. 04: JT Perkins, Mountain Grove; Libby Shelton, Cabool.
Jan. 05: Brandi Dodds, Cabool; Courtney Stewart, Eminence; Lacy Worthen, Mountain Grove.
Jan. 06: Mary Perkins, Houston; Jo Ann Fields, Houston.
Jan. 07: Susan Biram, Plato; Jody Fry, Roby; Heather Royer, Houston.
Jan. 08: Adrienne Roe, Mountain Grove; William Wilson, Raymondville.
Be the first to comment on "TCMH Report – January 12, 2017"