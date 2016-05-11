Texas County Hospital Report March 16, 2017

Admissions
March 06: Donald Shelhammer, Raymondville; Kimberley Sherrill, Licking; Deanna Smith, Houston.
March 07: Carl Casebeer, Houston.
March 08: Clydie Evans, Houston; Ian Kidwell, Cabool.
March 09: Lynda Casey, Houston; Elizabeth Wright, Houston.
March 10: Cherokee Anderson, Mountain Grove; June Daley, Cabool; Joel Easter, Cabool; Amanda Smith, Willow Springs; Martha Sullins, Licking.
March 11: Janie Herron, Cabool; Kimberley Sherrill, Licking.
March 12: No Admissions.
Discharges
March 06: Sherry Hall, Houston; Carolyne Huff, Licking.
March 07: No Discharges
March 08: Katherine Dewhirst, Licking; Donald Shelhammer, Raymondville.
March 09: Ian Kidwell, Cabool; Kimberley Sherrill, Licking.
March 10: Bettie Hill, Houston; Ella Rodgers, Licking.
March 11: Lynda Casey, Houston; June Daley, Cabool; Amanda Smith, Willow Springs; Elizabeth Wright, Houston.
March 12: No Discharges.
